2026 World Cup: Why England won't know where games are at draw

Friday is the big day: England fans will find out which other three nations they will face in the 2026 World Cup group stage -- and the path they can begin plotting toward what would be a first men's final in 60 years.

But before you start frantically checking flights and booking in those "sick days," one thing you should know about this year's draw: On Friday, nobody will actually know where and when the games are taking place.

In a World Cup first, the full match schedule -- including stadiums and kickoff times -- won't be confirmed until 24 hours after the draw, on Saturday, Dec. 6.

FIFA announced on Monday that the details will drop exactly 24 hours later, at 5 p.m. GMT on Saturday, as part of what football's governing body is calling a "reveal show."

England will find out their World Cup group stage opponents on Friday, but not where they will play.

So, why the delay? FIFA say:

"The match allocation process that follows the draw aims to ensure the best possible conditions for all teams and spectators while, where possible, enabling fans all over the world to watch their teams play live across different time zones."

So essentially, after the groups are drawn, FIFA will place the games in the best location based on the time zones, of which there are four across the 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

That likely translates into something like this: where possible, European and Asian teams kicking off earlier in the day -- potentially on the East Coast -- while North and South American teams could feature later and further west.

Saturday's announcement will be treated like an event of its own. FIFA president Gianni Infantino will be joined on stage by FIFA legends, with representatives of all 42 qualified teams in the audience. Six additional teams will qualify through March's playoffs to complete the expanded 48-team field.

It is the first time the full World Cup match details will be revealed a day after the group draw, with the schedule usually instantly populated after the group draw.

The schedule be of obvious importance to Thomas Tuchel, who will lead England in the tournament next year after an impressive qualifying stage.

He has been tasked with winning the nation their first men's major trophy since the 1966 World Cup -- his predecessor, Gareth Southgate, came closer than anyone, reaching two European finals and the World Cup semifinal.

