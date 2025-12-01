Javier Hernandez's last kick? Missed pen ends season, future in doubt

Open Extended Reactions

Javier Hernandez send his penalty over the bar on Sunday. Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández suffered the unenviable fate of missing a crucial penalty in the game that saw his side's Liga MX campaign end on Sunday.

Hernández, who made 103 appearances for United, scoring 37 times before a loan spell at Madrid, was tasked with the all-important penalty that would put Guadalajara ahead late on in their quarterfinal second leg tie against Cruz Azul.

He couldn't convert it, with his spot-kick sailing high and wide over the crossbar.

The 37-year old only signed for Guadalajara in 2024 after leaving MLS club LA Galaxy and with his contract in Mexico set to expire this summer, he could be left with the possibility of finishing his career at his boyhood club in devastating fashion.

To make matters worse, Cruz Azul went on to win the game in the 97th-minute, leaving the Guadalajara supporters inside the Estadio Olímpico Universitario crestfallen.

Javier Hernandez apologises to the Guadalajara support after his missed penalty. Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Hernández came through the ranks at Guadalajara joining the club initially in 1997 before a he made his senior debut in 2006. He remained at the club until 2010 when he was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

A season at Real Madrid and spells at Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla followed with 'Chicharito' becoming one of the most high-profile footballing names in Europe for a number of years.

It remains to be seen whether Hernández will continue at Guadalajara with his contract expiring on Dec. 31, with his future at the club in doubt.