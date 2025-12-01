Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí out for at least 3 months with leg break

Aitana Bonmati reflects on Barcelona's second win in UWCL vs. Roma and looks ahead to what's to come in the tournament. (1:37)

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí will be sidelined for at least three months after tests confirmed she will require surgery on a broken bone in her leg.

Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí fractured her fibula in Spain training on Sunday ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Women's Nations League final second leg against Germany.

She returned to Barcelona immediately to allow her club to determine the severity of the injury and the next steps.

"Tests carried out on Monday revealed that an operation will be required on a fracture of the fibula," Barça said in a statement.

"Surgery will be carried out on Tuesday by Dr. Antoni Dalmau at Barcelona Hospital under the supervision of the club's medical staff."

Barça added that "once the procedure has been completed, another update will be released," with sources telling ESPN Bonmatí will be out for a minimum of three months, potentially even much longer.

It represents a major setback for Spain -- who drew the first leg of their Nations League final 0-0 against Germany last Friday as they look to retain the trophy in Madrid this week -- and Barça.

The Catalan side are also without midfielder Patri Guijarro until the New Year, while Portugal's Kika Nazareth has also returned from international with an ankle problem that will rule her out for three weeks.

"Nazareth has a sprained ligament in her left ankle which she suffered on international duty with Portugal last Friday," Barça said.

"Recovery time will be around three weeks for the midfielder, who has made 13 appearances for the club this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists."

With Bonmatí, Guijarro and Nazareth all out, youngsters Vicky López, Sydney Schertenleib and Clara Serrajordi are the most likely to get minutes in the meantime.

Barça have five more games before the end of the year, including two in the Champions League, although they are well placed in Europe and domestically as things stand.

They top Liga F by six points after 12 matches and also lead the Champions League standings on goal difference from OL Lyonnes.