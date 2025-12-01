Sheffield Wednesday handed further six-point deduction

Open Extended Reactions

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a further six-point deduction for financial breaches by the English Football League.

The Sky Bet Championship club were deducted 12 points in October after going into administration and have now been hit with another points penalty "for multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations".

Wednesday, now on minus 10 points at the foot of the table, had been aware a possible second points deduction was imminent as the EFL investigated the club's failure on multiple occasions to pay players and staff on time.

An EFL spokesperson said: "Following earlier media reports, the EFL can confirm that Sheffield Wednesday FC are to be deducted six points with immediate effect for multiple breaches of EFL Regulations relating to payment obligations, with Mr Dejphon Chansiri prohibited from being an owner or director of any EFL Club for a period of three years.

Sheffield Wednesday have now been deducted 18 points in total this season. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"While matters remain ongoing in respect of the issues being considered by the independent Club Financial Reporting Unit, for alleged breaches in the 2025-26 season prior to the club entering administration, the League can confirm that it is not seeking any further points deductions from the club. A full statement will be issued once these matters have been formally concluded."

The Owls have appealed against a fee restriction embargo they were placed under until after the January 2027 transfer window and the EFL said discussions with the club remain ongoing.

The EFL added: "This is likely to be resolved as part of the club's exit from administration. No further comment will be made at this time."

Sheffield Wednesday are bottom of the Championship with minus-10 points. James Holyoak/PA Images via Getty Images

Wednesday's financial problems under former owner Chansiri, who bought the club in 2015, reached crisis point in the summer and they were placed under various embargoes amid tax debts and late employee payments.

Before the club was placed in the hands of joint-administrators Julian Pitts, Kris Wigfield and Paul Stanley in October, player and staff wages had been delayed for five of the previous seven months.

Wigfield said last month that 12 parties interested in a club takeover had demonstrated proof of funds of £50 million and that the administrators hoped to grant exclusivity to a buyer by Dec. 5.