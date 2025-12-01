Nice forwards Terem Moffi and Jérémie Boga have both been given leave from the team after they were allegedly assaulted by their own fans on Sunday night on their return from a 3-1 defeat at Lorient, sources told ESPN.

Around 400 Ultras waited for the players on Sunday night in a very tense atmosphere at the club's training ground after the team returned from the game, sources said. Two supporters got on the team bus to express their anger before the violence erupted when the players stepped off.

Sources added that Moffi has been put on sick leave for a week and Boga for five days. The pair were both punched, spat at, kicked and insulted by the Ultras, according to people who were at the scene on the Boulevard Jean-Luciano where the team bus had brought players and staff back from the airport after returning from Lorient.

The two players went to local police on Monday to press charges against the alleged assailants. Police would not comment on the matter when contacted by ESPN.

Later on Monday, Nice released the following statement: "On Sunday, on their return from Lorient, the Eaglets were welcomed at the training ground by an important gathering.

"The club understands the frustration created by the succession of poor displays and performances far from its values.

"However, the excesses we saw during this gathering are unacceptable. A few members of the club have been attacked. OGC Nice give them its full support and condemn these acts with the highest toughness."

The loss in Brittany was Nice's sixth in a row in all competitions.

Moffi and Boga were the most targeted, with fans accusing them of having a poor attitude in recent weeks. Moffi was punched, kicked, had his hair pulled and needed the help of his goalkeeper Yéhvann Diouf to get out of the crowd and safely inside the club's building, the sources added.

Sporting director Florian Maurice had to be protected by security as he walked to his car by security, sources said. However, manager Franck Haise was cheered and the Ultras told him that they were still behind him. The current captain Melvin Bard and local midfielder Sofiane Diop did not suffer any abuse from the Ultras.

The rest of the squad eventually managed to get inside the team building, sources added, with many players shocked and traumatised, blaming the lack of security and safety on the club.

"How can they not protect us more? It was unbelievable and scary," one of the Nice players told ESPN.

Nice are 10th in Ligue 1 and host Angers at the weekend.