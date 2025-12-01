Pep Guardiola on Gianluigi Donnarumma cards: 'Adult enough' to learn

Nedum Onuoha explains how the Manchester City fans would react to Vincent Kompany being the manager to take over from Pep Guardiola in the future. (1:58)

Pep Guardiola feels Gianluigi Donnarumma is grown up enough to not keep getting booked.

The Italy goalkeeper is already just one caution away from a ban after collecting the fourth yellow card of his short City career in Saturday's Premier League victory over Leeds.

Three of those cautions have been for dissent but Guardiola does not feel the need to speak to his 26-year-old summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain about it.

"No, he is adult enough," Guardiola said.

"He will, step by step, understand things in the league and [learn] new behaviours."

Donnarumma was also the subject of controversy at the weekend after being accused by Leeds manager Daniel Farke of feigning injury to allow Guardiola to deliver a key team talk.

Leeds fought back from 2-0 down to level at the Etihad Stadium before City won with a Phil Foden strike, his second of the afternoon, in stoppage time.

Guardiola seemed in little mood to discuss matters concerning Donnarumma at a press conference on Monday to preview Tuesday's trip to Fulham.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one yellow card away from a one-match ban. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

He said he had "a lot" of concerns but did not elaborate in his only other comment on the keeper in an unusually short media session which, for broadcast reporters, lasted a little over two minutes.

He spoke for longer to newspaper journalists and expressed his hope that academy graduate Foden, whose contract expires in 2027, will commit himself to the club long term.

"Hopefully he can stay all his career here," said Guardiola, who offered no update on the progress of negotiations over a new deal. "He is a special player, a Man City fan, from the academy."

Foden, 25, said after his double against Leeds that he now sees himself as one of the leaders of the team.

"On the pitch, he's always been like that," said Guardiola. "Vocally he is not a guy who talks much in the dressing room but, on the pitch, he never hides behind the scenes."

Guardiola remains unclear when he will have key midfielder Rodri available again.

The Spain international has endured a troubled return after missing much of last season with a knee injury and has appeared just once -- and then only for one minute -- in City's last 10 games due to a hamstring problem.

The 29-year-old has been ruled out of the trip to Craven Cottage and is also doubtful for the home clash with Sunderland on Saturday.

"No, not yet," said the City boss when asked if Rodri was back in contention.

Asked if he could feature at the weekend, Guardiola said: "I don't know."