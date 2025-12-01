Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank said Spurs supporters cannot mock their own players as he sought to clarify the "true Tottenham fans" comment he made after the Fulham defeat.

Spurs' roller coaster year went from bad to worse on Saturday when two goals conceded in a shambolic opening six minutes of a 2-1 home loss to Fulham resulted in supporters turning on Frank's team.

Frustration boiled over with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario booed for a terrible mistake before ironic cheers followed the next time the Italian successfully cleared the ball.

Speaking post-match on Saturday, Frank said: "I didn't like how the fans reacted to that. They booed at him straight after and also three or four times when he was on the ball. For me that is unacceptable.

"They can't be true Tottenham fans. Booing after [the game], fair. No problem, but when we are playing, we need to be together."

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's clash at Newcastle, Tottenham boss Frank said: "When I said the 'not true Spurs fan.' what I meant by that, just to make it clear, was the mocking of one of their own players. [Vicario] makes a mistake and there is a little bit of booing after that, as I remember it.

"The next ball he clears and there is like a cheering. You can't do that. The opponent can do that. You can't do that as a fan. That's where I would stand by what I said.

"The booing during the game I don't think is helpful, [but] we are all different."

An inquest has followed after Spurs' fourth home loss in the Premier League this season, and it emerged that the relationship with the fans was discussed after a 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea at the start of November.

A tepid attacking display that contained only three shots in that London derby sparked fury during and after the match.

"We didn't have a meeting about the fans, we had a debrief after the game about the game, as we do all the time, and it was pretty evident after that game that it was the first time there was a little bit talk about the fans and the relationship," Frank said.

"It is important that we connect with the fans. It is pretty obvious that away from home we go to the away fans and thank them for their travelling and support.

"There were maybe not many [players] who clapped after the [Fulham] game, but I still saw a few.

"Sometimes they can be emotional or whatever, but I would still say 'clap the fans after the game.' [but] you don't have to do the big loop. There is no specific instruction, that is [just] what I recommend."

Asked if he was confident majority shareholders ENIC would give him time, Frank said: "Yeah, I'm very confident.

"It seems like they're good guys, intelligent people, know how to run businesses and learning about football.

"I think when we're dealing with intelligent people they can see every successful dynasty and every successful club has taken time."