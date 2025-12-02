Open Extended Reactions

United States women's national team head coach Emma Hayes labeled Lily Yohannes a world-class prospect after the 2-0 victory over Italy on Monday night at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, praising the player for her qualities before insisting there is still room to improve.

Yohannes, the youngest player on the December USWNT roster, earned her 13th cap and eighth start against Italy.

"She's doing this at 18. I think what I've learned in all of this is that you can't put a ceiling on anyone. So, we won't do that. But she's 18. All of the things that she has that are super strengths for her; we want to keep developing them, but at the same time, we've got to upskill her in the things that are to be required for the top level," said Hayes after the game.

"I still think there's room to grow. She's a willing student and she will watch tape all the time and I think that's what will keep accelerating her learning is her commitment.

"She needs to add to be a truly world-class player. Right now she's a world-class prospect and that there is a distinction because that bar is really high if we want to become the best team in the world."

Yohannes concluded the game with one assist, setting up teammate Catarina Macario for the team's first goal in the 20th minute. The OL Lyonnes player insisted that she continues to watch and learn from midfielders with a passing range to mimic their skill.

Lily Yohannes made her international debut for the USWNT last year, scoring a goal against France at age 16. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

"I've always watched midfielders who like to have a passing range and see passes and I think that's something that I'm just trying to continue to develop my innovation and yeah when I have such talented forwards in front of me I think it just makes my job easier," said Yohannes.

The midfielder, who earned her first USWNT call-up during the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, later emphasized the importance of building relationships on and off the field to create goal-scoring opportunities.

"Yeah I think you know Cat [Macario] is just such a special player and I know if she gets the ball in front of the goal ten times out of ten it's probably gonna be a goal. We're growing a partnership and I think that's super cool you know we have a great friendship off the pitch and not to be on the pitch and assisting her means a lot to me," Yohannes added.

The USWNT will now prepare for the January training camp, taking place from January 17-24, during which the team will face Paraguay and a second opponent to be announced at a later date.