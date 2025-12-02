Hillsborough: Report into sporting disaster to be published on Tuesday

A crush in the stands at Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

The police watchdog will on Tuesday publish its report into the actions of officers during and after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

The Independent Office for Police Misconduct (IOPC) has spent 13 years examining the actions of police after the incident since 2012.

A crush in the stands at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans during an FA Cup semifinal between the teams in what remains the worst disaster in British sporting history.

After decades of campaigning by bereaved families, new inquests were held in April 2016 that found those who died were unlawfully killed.

The IOPC reportedly told victims' families in March that officers do not have a case to answer for misconduct because professional standards for policing at the time did not include a specific duty of candour.