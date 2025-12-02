Transfer rumors, news: Man United lead race for Gallagher

Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher could leave the club in January, which has Manchester United interested, while United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keen on Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher is keen to move on. Diego Souto/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United, Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in signing Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 25-year-old was a loan target for Manchester United last summer, but Atlético rejected their advances. Now, though, Atletico could be open to a €30 million permanent deal, while Gallagher himself is looking for a move to advance his chances of featuring for England at the World Cup next summer. Gallagher was not seen as a top priority in the last window, but United boss Ruben Amorim is likely to be at the front of the queue in January.

- Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown, according to Florian Plettenberg. Madrid in particular have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action against Cologne and Atalanta, and the Germany international could be set to leave the Bundesliga in the summer of 2026 after what has been a breakout season. Brown won his first full international cap in October, and his crossing ability and attacking runs have earmarked him as one of the most exciting full backs in the German league. Eintracht are reported to be seeking a fee of around €60 million.

- Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is considering leaving the club after just five months, following the subsequent arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to The Daily Mail. Fellow City backup 'keeper Stefan Ortega is also contemplating his future, with both keen for more first-team action. Trafford, 23, arrived from Burnley for £27 million in the summer but hasn't played a Premier League game since Donnarumma signed from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day. Trafford had hoped his move would help him land the England No. 1 jersey, but now his place in the squad is in jeopardy due to his lack of game time. Newcastle were linked previously and could be first in line for the former Burnley man when the transfer window opens.

- Arsenal are considering a move for versatile Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, according to The Mirror. The Gunners are looking for further attacking reinforcements and the 23-year-old could be available next summer before his contract runs out in 2027. Dortmund value the striker's transfer at around €80 million after he racked up 28 goal contributions in his last 56 appearances, grabbing three goals and six assists so far in 2025-26. Adeyemi can play anywhere along the front line, with Chelsea and Manchester United also interested.

- Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is keen to reunite with Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, having given him his debut for the Germany national team, according to Mundo Deportivo. Schlotterbeck, 26, has so far decided against extending his contract at Dortmund, which is due to expire in 2027, meaning he is likely to leave the club next summer. Bayern Munich are keen on signing him, but Dortmund are unwilling to let him go to their league rivals. That leaves Barcelona and Real Madrid as favorites to make a move, though Liverpool are also reported to be interested.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:50 Should Mo Salah remain on the bench for Liverpool right now? Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop debate Liverpool's starting XI after Mo Salah was dropped to the bench against West Ham.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United and Chelsea are both in talks to sign 17-year-old center back Luis Eduardo from Gremio after he starred for Brazil at the recent U17 World Cup. (Transfermarkt)

- Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Manchester United midfield targets Carlos Baleba (Brighton) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), but the Londoners are aware that both transfers could come with challenging fees upwards of £100 million. (TEAMtalk)

- Aston Villa and Sunderland are among the clubs hoping to land 19-year-old Rangers star Bailey Rice on a free transfer this summer. (Daily Mail)

- Sunderland are keen to land former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Lazio, with the 26 year old hoping to return to the Premier League (iNews)

- Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has indicated that he would like to make permanent his current loan move to Sevilla, despite having two years left on his contract at St James's Park. (Marca)

- Inter Milan lead a number of European clubs in their interest in Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, who is contracted until 2028. (Rudy Galetti)

- Inter Milan center back Stefan de Vrij, 33, is a target for Nottingham Forest and is out of contract in the summer. Football Insider)

- Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is eyeing a return to Europe following the end of his contract with Mexican club Monterrey, with AC Milan interested in signing the 39 year old defender. (Calciomercato)

- AC Milan are keen on signing prolific striker Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace, who has indicated that he could be interested in a move away from the Premier League. (TalkSPORT)

- English clubs have joined Juventus, Inter and AC Milan in their admiration of Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham could leave the club after just five months and French side Paris FC are interested, though Dortmund would only consider a loan. (Mirror)