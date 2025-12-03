Matildas defeat New Zealand, but all eyes were on Sam Kerr

Open Extended Reactions

The Matildas have ended 2025 on a winning note, securing a 2-0 win over New Zealand in Adelaide.

Not only was it Australia's final hit-out before the Women's Asian Cup rolls into town in 2026, but also Sam Kerr's first start back on home soil since November 2023.

In front of 15,097 fans the Matildas earned a clean sheet and goals to Alanna Kennedy and Hayley Raso ensured it was a positive ending to what has been an interesting year for the national team.

The Football Ferns offered up much more resistance than they did in Gosford, but the Matildas still found the back of the net first.

- Five-star Matildas demolish New Zealand, Montemurro's plan takes hold

- Matildas boss: Australian soccer has an inferiority complex

- Maher: A-League Women an 'afterthought' to men

Kerr was able to hold up the ball before laying it off to a bulldozing Raso. While she and her Kiwi opponent were tangled up the ball fell to Kennedy who smashed it hard and high beyond debutant Alina Santos in goal to give the Matildas the advantage.

Australia continued to find plenty of joy through the likes of Raso and Ellie Carpenter while Caitlin Foord and Kerr were also influential in their own ways.

Half-time changes for the hosts saw them lose a bit of zip and spark, but Raso would not be denied, scoring her second goal of the window in the 70th minute. The corner met Katie Kitching's face and she came off worse for wear but the ball fell to Raso who hit it sweetly.

The Matildas dominated possession and chances but were forced to do a lot more defending than last time out, with Teagan Micah making some saves. Unfortunately for the Ferns, it was not a fairytale ending for national team stalwart Annalie Longo, who played the final match of her international career. The next time the Matildas convene it will be for the Women's Asian Cup.

Kerr's first game back on Aussie soil

It feels like Kerr has been away from Australian shores for much longer than she has. Her interrupted 2023 Women's World Cup bleeds into her January 2024 ACL injury, and for almost two years Kerr and the fans have been separated from each other. When she didn't take to the park in Gosford, there was a little concern that maybe everyone would have to wait until the Asian Cup proper to see the skipper don the green-and-gold on Aussie soil again.

But Kerr started the match and played a half before being subbed off. It wasn't a vintage performance in the sense of goals being scored and shots getting off. Instead, Kerr reminded the public of just what else she can bring to a game. Her hold up play was excellent. She floated around the front line with the rest of the attackers, rotating in and out, providing, distracting, giving and going.

"I think that freedom really suits our team and especially our forward line," she said post-game.

Sam Kerr's first start back on home soil since November 2023 was patchy in parts, but it's a significant hurdle cleared ahead of next year's Women's Asian Cup. Sarah Reed/Getty Images

An ill-timed calf strain picked up while in club land prevented her from playing in Gosford and the decision to only play a half in Adelaide was made by the medical team.

"At the end of the day I wanted to stay on and play longer, but it was taken out of my hands and that's probably the best thing because I would have probably played and who knows what would have happened. So the decision, the right decision, was probably made," she explained.

And while her time on the pitch was limited, her influence in and around camp was palpable according to coach Joe Montemurro.

"She brings this level of confidence within the group. Everyone just feels a little bit taller, stronger, better having Sam around," he said. "She's an amazing leader."

A different looking midfield

Montemurro had said that these last two friendlies were the perfect time to test scenarios and situations he and the team needed to ahead of the Asian Cup.

Part of that was out of the team's control but Montemurro noted that New Zealand set up differently on Tuesday to how they did and Gosford and therefore provided the Matildas with a different kind of challenge which required new solutions.

The other part, which was in his control, was the personnel. He decided to run with a midfield of Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler and Kennedy screening the centre back pairing of Clare Hunt and Steph Catley.

The move allowed not only for a bit more security but also allowed the Matildas to "break lines a little bit higher" by allowing the centre backs, particularly Catley to drive forward.

Alanna Kennedy opened the scoring for the Matildas on Tuesday night. Mark Brake/Getty Images

"I've always liked [Kennedy] as a more proactive either defender or a player in front of the back four or back two because she has all the passing weapons," Montemurro said.

"She just now needs to find the rhythm and confidence to do it now because she's playing sporadically at London City."

Kennedy as the No. 6 is no flash in the pan but rather a genuine game plan for Montemurro. The sample size is small and how she goes in a tournament will be the real test.

There's something about Raso in a Matildas jersey...

A lot has been made of Raso's club movements. It was a topic of discussion during the Women's World Cup. People thought she had already left Tottenham Hotspur long before she actually did because of the speculation swirling around. But the thing about Raso is no matter her club form or situation, as soon as she puts on that Australian jersey, she gets the job done.

Raso, now playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Frauen-Bundesliga, was electric in the first game of this series and picked up right where she left off in the second one. Her speed and combination with Carpenter was once again one of the Matildas' greatest source of chances. She added to her goal tally and played her role, however unorthodox, in Kennedy's opener as well.