Thiago Silva's son Isago, 17, signs professional Chelsea contract

The son of former Chelsea and Brazil captain Thiago Silva, Isago, has signed his first professional contract with the Premier League club.

The 17-year-old was promoted to Chelsea's under-18 squad in the summer.

Isago and his younger brother, Iago, joined Chelsea's youth academy when their father moved to Stamford Bridge in August 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain.

In a statement, Chelsea said that Isago has "developed into a versatile and reliable defender, comfortable operating at both left-back and centre-back."

Thiago Silva's son Isago (right) has signed professional terms at Chelsea. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Isago, who had previously been on a scholar's contract, wrote on Instagram: "Proud to sign my first pro deal with Chelsea. Hungry for more."

He has yet to make his debut with Chelsea's senior team but could feature for the Blues in the Champions League. The 17-year-old was included in Chelsea's B list and will be able to be called upon for any of Chelsea's remaining league phase matches.

Silva, 41, spent four years at Chelsea and won the Champions League, Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup before rejoining Brazilian club Fluminense in 2024. He earned 113 caps for Brazil.

Silva's wife Isabella congratulated Isago on embarking on this new chapter of his career.

