How many Liverpool matches will Mohamed Salah miss during AFCON?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that Mohamed Salah still has a "big future" at the club despite being on the bench in their 2-0 victory over West Ham. (0:37)

Mohamed Salah will be a key absentee for Liverpool when he heads to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed the date that Salah will link up with his Egypt teammates as Dec. 15.

The tournament, held in Morocco, will run from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18 (for the finalists). The final group stage game, which Egypt are guaranteed to play, is against Angola on Dec. 29.

Salah's Egypt are in a group of four with Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The top two progress to the knockout stage plus the best four third-placed teams -- which would prolong Salah's absence from Liverpool.

Which Liverpool games are scheduled from Salah's departure date?

Dec. 15 - Salah heads for international duty

Dec. 20 - Tottenham vs. Liverpool, Premier League

Dec. 27 - Liverpool vs. Wolves, Premier League

If Salah's Egypt progress to knockout stage

Jan. 1 - Liverpool vs. Leeds United, Premier League

Jan. 4 - Fulham vs. Liverpool, Premier League

Jan 8. Arsenal vs. Liverpool, Premier League

If Salah's Egypt progress into quarterfinals, then semifinals

Jan 17. - Liverpool vs. Burnley, Premier League

The AFCON third-placed play-off is scheduled for Jan. 17, and the final is on Jan. 18. Liverpool's next match is in the Champions League against Marseille on Jan. 21.

But they don't have a match between their away day at Arsenal on Jan. 8, and hosting Burnley on Jan. 17. During this period, the AFCON quarterfinals and semifinals are played.