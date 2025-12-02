Arsenal vs. Brentford: Arteta urges fans to support 'like animals'

Julien Laurens explains why he thinks Chelsea should not be ruled out as a serious contender for the Premier League title. (1:20)

LONDON COLNEY, England -- Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal supporters to turn up at Emirates Stadium "like animals" against Brentford on Wednesday as his team aims to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal are five points ahead of Manchester City, who have the opportunity to cut that deficit to just two when travelling to Fulham later on Tuesday.

Arteta has been keen to make Arsenal's home a more intimidating place for opponents to visit with the club trying a range of measures including aiding fans in the design of a new tifo and commissioning a series of pre-game hype videos.

After a challenging week in which Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich before drawing at Chelsea, Brentford's visit may theoretically offer some respite given they sit 10th in table, although only City's Erling Haaland (14) has scored more in the Premier League than Brentford striker Igor Thiago's 11 goals this term.

"It is an opportunity tomorrow at 7.30 p.m. -- everybody, 7.30 p.m. kick off -- to be at the Emirates, bouncing and putting energy to win the game," Arteta told a news conference on Tuesday.

"That's the opportunity we have tomorrow. 7.30 p.m. Like animals, everybody at the Emirates, to go again and beat Brentford. [This game is] vital, massive. Our motivation comes from preparation, how we try to prepare to be better than the opposition.

"And where we are in the league and what we are doing, I don't think we need any more motivation than that."

Mikel Arteta's team are five points clear at the top of the Premier League. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal have fitness doubts over William Saliba and Leandro Trossard, with Arteta suggesting the pair will be sidelined for "a matter of days" with unspecified injuries while Gabriel Magalhães and Kai Havertz are out for weeks.

On Saliba, Arteta said: "He had a little niggle, so I think it's going to be a matter of days, so let's see if he's able to be there tomorrow.

"The ankle one [earlier in the season] was really random, and a very unlucky action that kept him out for a few weeks. He tried at Anfield, he wasn't comfortable and he had to stay away. This one as well, very bizarre, but hopefully it will be a matter of days."

Arsenal have been without a number of important players at times this season including Gabriel Jesus, Havertz, Martin Ødegaard and Viktor Gyökeres but have still excelled at home and in Europe.

"The attitude towards it and the way the players are performing and giving everything they can has been the key of the season because we have to deal with a lot already," Arteta added.

"I think every game that we play, when you look at the intensity in the Premier League against any opponent, what is needed is incredible.

"Brentford bring different threats, different challenges, and you need to dominate that if you want to win the game."