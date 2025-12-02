Leeds vs. Chelsea: Enzo Maresca intends to give Cole Palmer game time

Shaka Hislop believes Chelsea's performance against Arsenal has changed the narrative around their title challenge. (1:29)

Enzo Maresca has said Cole Palmer is set to make his first appearance for 2½ months when Chelsea face Leeds United on Wednesday.

A groin issue has sidelined Palmer since Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at old Trafford on Sept. 20. Palmer had been due to play in Chelsea's matches against Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal last week, but the No. 10 suffered a fractured toe in an accident at home that delayed his return.

He was an unused substitute during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with league leaders Arsenal at the weekend.

Cole Palmer is set to make his long-awaited return for Chelsea on Wednesday. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

But Maresca told a news conference on Tuesday he intends to give Palmer his first minutes at Elland Road.

"He is available. The last game he was on the bench. For sure with the players was more complicated for Cole because now he needs to come back in terms of fitness condition. He is available, he can start the game.

"The idea of the game is to start giving minutes until he can play 90 minutes," the Italian said.

Chelsea have only lost twice in all competitions since Palmer's last outing, climbing to third in the table.

