Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany plays down Man City links

Vincent Kompany shrugged off talk linking him with Manchester City ahead of Bayern Munich's DFB Pokal clash with Union Berlin.

The Bayern boss was asked about comments from former president Uli Hoeness saying Pep Guardiola has informed Kompany he will be his successor as City manager.

Speaking at a news conference, former City defender Kompany said: "I've often said, I'm not here to comment on Uli Hoeness' statements.

"I have huge respect for him. But in football I can't think that far ahead, my focus is on Bayern and what we can achieve now. I like to just live in the world I have in front of me now, that takes up all my time. I have zero thoughts about other teams, I only see FC Bayern."

Bayern have been in eye-catching form this season but have experienced their first couple of blips, starting with a draw against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga last month.

Last week, they suffered their first loss, against Arsenal in the Champions League, but sit eight points clear at the top of the domestic table after beating St Pauli 3-1 on Saturday.

Against Union, they had to twice come from behind, while even their recent 6-2 victory over Freiburg saw them battle back from two down.

Kompany dismissed concerns, however, saying: "We started the season by scoring three goals in the first 20 minutes. It was to be expected that would change. But falling behind is something we're working on, putting a greater focus on.

"I still think it's normal circumstances but, if it starts to become a pattern, we'll have to work on breaking through that. But the last 20 games we've usually led 3-0 after 20 minutes, that's been the case much more often."

Bayern have not won the DFB Pokal since 2020 and ending that run is Kompany's aim, with Wednesday's winners moving through to the quarterfinals.

"At the end of the season, we'd like to have this pressure again, even more," Kompany said. "We want to put in a good performance and win -- we're prepared for anything, for 90 minutes or another 30. It's positive pressure.

"You can always say you want to win everything -- but it takes work and attitude. If we show tomorrow how hungry we are for the final, then we have a good chance."

Alphonso Davies is not yet ready to return from his long-term injury but Kompany expects the rest of his squad to be available.