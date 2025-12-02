Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Real Madrid's recent lack of form, and why it is all going wrong for Xabi Alonso. (1:02)

Negotiations over a new contract for Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid remain stalled, a source has told ESPN, and there is now a scenario where talks do not resume until after the 2026 World Cup.

The forward's current deal at the Bernabéu expires in June 2027, meaning the Brazil international and Ballon d'Or runner-up would enter the final year of his contract at the club with his future still unresolved.

ESPN has reported that Vinícius' relationship with coach Xabi Alonso has been strained in recent months, with the star being left out of the starting XI four times, and Vinícius reacting angrily to being substituted in October's Clásico.

The player's renewal situation could still change, the source said, but no progress has been made for some time.

In May this year, the club and the player's representatives were close to an agreement which would see Vinícius receive €20 million ($23m) annually, with another €10m ($11.6m) in bonuses, a source said.

However Vinícius' camp believed that Madrid's final offer was different to what had been discussed, with no bonuses included.

By contrast, club sources said a verbal agreement had been reached, which was then not followed through on, leaving executives feeling that the players' camp had not kept their word.

Subsequently, negotiations have not progressed. Vinícius' current deal sees him receive around €17m ($19.7m) net annually.

Vinícius's representatives believe that, in the current context, it would not make sense to accept a small salary increase in exchange for a contract valid until 2030.

Inside the club, Madrid have remained positive about their chances of securing a new deal with Vinícius, who has won two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles, becoming one of the world's best players, since joining in 2018.

However, another source told ESPN that senior executives had not been happy with the way the player's camp had conducted negotiations.

Sources say the relationship between Vinícius and Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has been deteriorating. Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Madrid started talks with Vinícius' camp earlier than is customary -- in February 2025, with more than two years left on his deal -- after the forward had attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Multiple sources linked to club and player have cited the signing-on bonuses received by Kylian Mbappé as a complicating factor in Vinícius' contract talks, as the Brazilian looks for parity with his teammate.

While the connection between the two players is good, the deteriorating relationship between Vinícius and Alonso is more of a concern.

Vinícius issued a public apology on social media for his behaviour after being substituted in the Clásico, without mentioning the coach.

The forward is still an undisputed starter for Brazil under former Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, ahead of next summer's World Cup.

ESPN's Alex Kirkland contributed to this report.