Ex-England soccer player arrested on suspicion of attempted rape

A former England international soccer player was arrested at Stansted Airport on Sunday on suspicion of attempted rape of a former partner.

ESPN has confirmed the identity of the individual, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Essex Police confirmed to ESPN that the man has been bailed until "late February 2026" pending further inquiries.

A police spokesperson said in a statement: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and has been bailed to a date in late February 2026 while we continue our enquiries."

The man was stopped at a passport control point at Stansted, as first reported by The Sun Newspaper. The complaint is believed to have been made by a former partner several weeks ago.