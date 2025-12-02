Barcelona confirm Bonmatí out for five months after surgery

Open Extended Reactions

Aitana Bonmatí faces a long spell on the sidelines. Getty

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí will be out for five months after undergoing surgery on a broken leg on Tuesday, the Catalan club have confirmed.

Bonmatí, 27, fractured her fibula in Spain training over the weekend and returned to Barcelona immediately to begin her recovery.

"Bonmatí has undergone successful surgery on a fractured fibula in her left leg," Barça announced in a short statement on Tuesday.

"The procedure was performed by Dr. Antoni Dalmau at Hospital Barcelona under the supervision of the club's medical services. The expected recovery time is around five months."

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner picked up the injury on Sunday as Spain prepared for Tuesday's UEFA Women's Nations League final second leg against Germany.

- UWCL talking points: Chelsea's title chances, PSG's struggles

- Barcelona in Women's Champions League: Fixtures, results, news

- Germany's missed chances open up Nations League final vs. Spain

She had initially wanted to stay with the Spain camp to support the team in their quest to retain the trophy, but was advised to return to Barcelona for treatment.

On Friday, she had played in the first leg in Germany, which ended in a goalless draw.

Bonmatí will now miss the majority of what remains of the club season, although there is a chance she could return for the run in.

The Champions League final, should Barça get there, is scheduled to take place in Oslo on May 22, with the final round of Liga F matches not set to take place until a week later.

The loss of Bonmatí complicates Barça's options in the middle park, especially in the short-term, with both Patri Guijarro and Kika Nazareth also unlikely to feature again this calendar year due to injuries.

In the meantime, Laia Aleixandri will continue to push up from defence alongside Alexia Putellas, with youngsters Vicky López, Sydney Schertenleib and Clara Serrajordi set to compete for the final place in the middle of the park.