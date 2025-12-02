Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Real Madrid's recent lack of form, and why it is all going wrong for Xabi Alonso. (1:02)

Xabi Alonso said he's spoken to Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, and his players, with the club focused on "turning results around" despite speculation about the coach's future.

Alonso is under pressure just four months into his debut season at the Bernabéu after a run of one win in five games in all competitions, including Sunday's 1-1 draw at Girona.

On Wednesday, Madrid face another tough match, away at Athletic Club, after title rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid play each other on Tuesday.

"I've spoken with [Florentino], the conversations and tone are positive," Alonso said in a news conference on Tuesday. "We want to turn the results around, and that's what we've spoken about."

Alonso admitted he's held meetings with members of his squad to discuss how improve the team's form, which has seen Madrid draw three consecutive games in LaLiga.

"The things we talked about are [our] football, the dressing room, the unity we need, and the things we have to improve to be more consistent in our play," Alonso said.

"That's what concerns us, both the players and staff, how we can end this run in the league. Tomorrow we have a good opportunity."

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso said he has stressed unity with his team. Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Alonso said speculation about his future as coach, and about possible signings to strengthen the squad, were "not questions for me."

"We are where we are in the table, in LaLiga and the Champions League," Alonso said. "We live with the demands and criticism, at Real Madrid and at any football club, but we know where we are.

"We're focused on winning games, to be where we want to be in April or May, competing for trophies."