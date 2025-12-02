NYCFC name Todd Dunivant sporting director

Open Extended Reactions

Todd Dunivant has been named sporting director of New York City FC, the club announced on Tuesday.

Dunivant, 44, succeeds David Lee, who left NYCFC last October to become the chief soccer officer at Sporting Kansas City.

Dunivant spent the last eight seasons as GM of the Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship, where he helped build a side that was a consistent presence in the USL Championship playoffs, and also reached the U.S. Open Cup final in 2022.

"I am honored to join New York City FC as Sporting Director and add to the success of this flagship Club and City Football Group," Dunivant said in a statement. "Since joining MLS, New York City FC have quickly established themselves as a perennial winner. From the Club's on-the-field results to building our future home in Etihad Park, New York City FC are a world-class organization with limitless potential and an unmatched fan base -- whom I can't wait to meet."

Dunivant added: "The Club's strong foundation is something we will build upon from day one, and I'm eager to join the incredible players, coaches, and staff that already exist at New York City FC. The future has never been brighter for the Club and Major League Soccer, and I look forward to accomplishing big things together in 2026 and beyond."

Dunivant nearly became an MLS GM back in 2019 when Sacramento was poised to join MLS as an expansion franchise. But in October of 2021, that deal went belly-up when the lead investor, Ron Burkle, decided not to move forward with the project due to what he cited at the time as increasing costs associated with building a stadium.

Now Dunivant will have the vast resources of City Football Group at his disposal as he looks to build on the team's run to the Eastern Conference final, where it was eliminated by Inter Miami CF.

Todd Dunivant was a five-time MLS Cup winner as a player. Derek Leung/Getty Images

"We're thrilled to bring Todd Dunivant on as New York City FC's Sporting Director," Marty Edelman, New York City FC co-vice chairman said. "He will bring a unique perspective to both the Club and City Football Group with his experience and knowledge of Major League Soccer and the U.S. soccer ecosystem. Todd's humble and collaborative approach, combined with his experience and belief in the growth of our sport, will greatly contribute to the Club's success.

Prior to his stint in Sacramento, Dunivant was the GM of the San Francisco Deltas of the North American Soccer League, leading the club to a league title in its first and only season as the club folded following that campaign.

As a player, Dunivant was a five-time MLS Cup winner during a career that spanned 13 seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, Toronto FC, New York Red Bulls and the LA Galaxy.

He won his first MLS Cup in 2003 with San Jose, with the remainder coming doing two separate stints with the Galaxy. Dunivant was also named to the MLS Best XI in 2011. At international level, Dunivant made two appearances for the United States men's national team.