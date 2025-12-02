Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially play a World Cup tuneup at the newly renovated Azteca Stadium on March 28 as Mexico will host sixth-ranked Portugal for one of two friendlies, the Mexico federation confirmed.

Mexico will face two top-eight teams in the March 2026 international window, with the second match against Belgium set for Chicago's Soldier Field on March 31.

Although Ronaldo was handed a three-game ban for his red card in World Cup qualifying game after he elbowed a Republic of Ireland opponent, the Al Nassr star has already served the mandatory one-game ban.

Cristiano Ronaldo is eligible to play in a Portugal-Mexico friendly set for March 28 in Mexico City. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

He sat out when Portugal played their final qualifying game last week -- a 9-1 win over Armenia that sealed their place at the World Cup beginning in June in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

FIFA published a disciplinary verdict last week that imposed the three-game ban, which judged Ronaldo's action as "violent conduct" or "serious foul play," but the ban for those remaining games is deferred for a one-year probation period.

After a disappointing end to the year, with four draws and losses to Colombia (4-0) and Paraguay (2-1), Mexico manager Javier Aguirre is looking to test his team against two top contenders before the World Cup. Mexico have never beaten Portugal in any of their six previous meetings.

Mexico were eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico will debut in Group A World Cup play on June 11 at Azteca against an opponent to be decided in the Dec. 5 draw. Mexico will then play on June 18 in Guadalajara and close out the group stage on June 24, again at Azteca.