MADRID -- For many teams, losing a three-time, reigning Ballon d'Or winner two days before a major final might be too much to cope with. But not for Spain.

Their talent pool runs deep, with more emerging all the time, and in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Germany in their second leg of the UEFA Women's Nations League final, two more stars, goalscorers Clàudia Piña and Vicky López, were crowned.

For over an hour, the 55,843 crowd at the Metropolitano -- a record attendance for Spain's women's team -- had to wait. Perhaps some began to wonder if the presence of Aitana Bonmatí, absent with a broken leg suffered in Sunday's training, might have made the difference.

There had been no goals in 90 minutes in Friday's first leg in Kaiserslautern, and no goals here in Madrid. Spain were playing well, consistently creating chances, but lacking the kind of poise, vision and cool-headed end product which Bonmatí specializes in.

Then, in the 61st minute, Piña's confident, low drive found the back of the net; the shot was too strong for keeper Ann-Katrin Berger's glove to keep it out. As Piña sprinted off for an ecstatic, knee-sliding celebration, before being mobbed by teammates, the feeling at the Metropolitano was of relief, as well as joy.

Just as Germany had dominated the first leg, without converting that control into a victory, Spain had been well on top at the Metropolitano. They had nine first-half shots, some of which were hard-to-miss opportunities, but no breakthrough.

But now, it was party time. Spain were playing with a new freedom, a confidence that befits the world champions, and last year's Nations League winners.

Seven minutes after Piña's opener, winger López -- awarded the Kopa trophy for the world's best under-21 player earlier this year -- received the ball midway inside Germany's half, and burst forwards. A left-footed shot, curled into the top corner, made it 2-0.

Either strike would have been a worthy matchwinner, a memorable highlight of this final. But neither was the goal of the night. In the 74th minute, with Spain now rampant and Germany demoralised, Piña won the ball on the halfway line, and ran straight at a tiring, retreating defence, calmly scooping a shot over Berger from the edge of the box.

The result was now beyond doubt. Piña was the final's MVP, thanks to her two goals; López, 19, was its most thrilling talent whenever she got on the ball. Both players are proof that even without Bonmatí, and with a subdued Alexia Putellas slowly fading in influence, Spain's future is bright.

Another trophy for the reigning world champions as Spain pick up their second Women's Nations League. (Photo by Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The hosts' threat had been evident as early as the fifth minute, when -- thanks to an early evening kickoff -- many fans were still making their way to their seats in the Metropolitano stands. Gotham FC's Esther González, usually such a reliable finisher, skewed her shot across goal and wide, when in behind the defence, drawing groans from the crowd.

A minute later, Putellas had a header saved by Berger. Not long afterwards, López's cross was unable to find González, waiting in front of goal for a straightforward finish. Many of Spain's best moments came from López, who was brought into the team by coach Sonia Bermúdez to replace Bonmatí. It was the only change to the first leg Spain XI, and it wasn't like-for-like.

López -- one of eight Barcelona players in the team -- is a very different player. She is a true winger, relying on pace and direct running, rather than Bonmatí's midfield guile.

Here, she tormented Germany's left-hand side. With 40 minutes played, her inviting cross into the six-yard box was unmet. Then she curled a shot onto the roof of the net herself, before playing in Mariona Caldentey, whose effort was saved by Berger.

The second half saw more of the same: López getting into promising positions, as Spain were unable to capitalize. For the first time, there was some frustration from the Metropolitano crowd when the winger burst inside, into the box, but her pass found a defender.

All of that frustration evaporated with Piña's goal, and the two more that followed. The remaining minutes were to be enjoyed, free of pressure. There was an ovation for Jenni Hermoso, as she was introduced as an 80th-minute substitute, and for Piña, as she departed in the final minutes.

After the whistle, as Spain were handed the Nations League trophy on the pitch, the team were bathed in a shower of sparkling, golden confetti. It was fitting for this golden generation: the 2023 world champions, 2024 Nations League winners, and Euro 2025 finalists.

Spain have gotten used to winning. But this is a first trophy for Bermúdez, who replaced Montse Tomé in August. And as the build-up begins to the 2027 World Cup, it is a reminder that even when they're missing superstars like Bonmatí, this is still a serious team.