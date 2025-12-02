Open Extended Reactions

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced four pre-World Cup friendlies for the United States on Tuesday, though one opponent is still to be named.

The USMNT will face Belgium on March 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the same venue hosting a match against Portugal three days later. The two matches will take place in the final international window before manager Mauricio Pochettino names his roster in late May.

The U.S. will face a yet to be named opponent on May 31 in Charlotte, N.C., which will be dependent on how the World Cup draw plays out on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C. It won't play a team that ends up in its group.

The final World Cup friendly is set for June 6 against Germany in Chicago. Since Belgium, Germany and Portugal are all in Pot 1, the same as the USMNT, there is no chance that they could end up in the Americans' group.

"For us, this is a massive opportunity to challenge ourselves against some of the top teams in the world. These are incredible matches for the players and for the fans," USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. "We are so happy to be playing in our new home of Atlanta, and of course to be competing in the great cities of Charlotte and Chicago ahead of the World Cup."

The U.S. will face a Belgium side that is making its fourth straight World Cup appearances, and is expected to feature Napoli forward Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Corutois. The USMNT has a record of 1-5-0 (W-L-D) against the Red Devils, including the Round of 16 match at the 2014 World Cup in which Belgium prevailed in extra time, despite the heroics of U.S. keeper Tim Howard.

Portugal, which won the 2025 UEFA Nations League championship, is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in men's international soccer history and a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player. The U.S. has a record of 2-2-3 against the Portuguese, a mark that includes the USMNT's memorable 3-2 victory at the 2002 World Cup, as well as a 2-2 draw in 2014.

Following the match in Charlotte, the U.S. will face Germany, which has won the World Cup four times, and is led by Arsenal forward Kai Havertz and Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. Overall, the USMNT is 4-8-0 against Germany, including defeats at the 1998, 2002, and 2014 World Cups.

The U.S. opens the World Cup on June 12 at Inglewood, California, and then plays in Seattle seven days later and closes the group stage on June 25 in Inglewood.