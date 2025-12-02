Open Extended Reactions

Raphinha lauded the type of win than can decide a title race as Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 3-1 at Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday to move four points clear at the top of LaLiga.

Álex Baena gave Atlético a 19th-minute lead, but Raphinha, on his second start since returning from a two month injury lay off, drew Barça level seven minutes later, rounding Jan Oblak after being fed by Pedri.

Robert Lewandowski skied a penalty before the break but the striker's blushes were spared when Dani Olmo struck just after the hour mark, with Ferran Torres sealing the victory in stoppage time.

"I think we're growing in confidence game by game," Raphinha told reporters after Barça extended their lead over Real Madrid, who play Athletic Club on Wednesday, at the same time as moving six points clear of Atlético.

"We knew it was a big game in LaLiga today. It's the type of win that can decide a title race. If we keep picking up points game after game, everything will look much better."

Raphinha's return has added an energy to Barça's game that they lacked while the Brazilian was injured, while Pedri, making his first start since October, also added control in midfield.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone said he can't believe Raphinha has not claimed the biggest individual prizes in the game for his performances under Hansi Flick.

"I love him," Simeone said. "He does it all. He plays on the wing, as a wing-back, through the middle, he scores, he presses.

"I don't know how he didn't win the Ballon d'Or."

Barça coach Flick is also delighted to be able to count on Raphinha again after seeing his side clinch a sixth successive victory since losing to Real Madrid at the end of October.

Raphinha, right, celebrates after scoring a goal for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid. Getty Images

"Rapha is a very important player for us," Flick said in a news conference. "When he's on the pitch, he increases the dynamic level and the intensity.

"Everyone is affected by that. You can see it on the pitch. Also the positive things he gave us today was so amazing and so important.

"As a team, I think this was one of the best matches from the season. I appreciate what I saw over the 90 minutes. I think also the three points is important.

"It was the next step. We are coming back to our best level. We increase a lot of the things we need and this was really good to see."

Raphinha and Pedri both had to be taken off in the 70th minute, but Flick revealed it was just down to tiredness, although Olmo could be set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his shoulder in the process of scoring Barça's second goal.

The Spain international will undergo furthers tests on Wednesday to determine the severity of the problem.

After Raphinha and Pedri were taken off -- with Barça ending the game with a midfield three of Eric García, Marc Casadó and Dro Fernández -- Atlético pushed hard for an equaliser.

Substitutes Thiago Almada and Antoine Griezmann both missed good chances to grab a draw before Torres' late goal inflicted a first defeat on Atlético since they lost to Espanyol on the opening week of the season.

"I liked the team's performance today, so I'm OK," Simeone said. "The lads gave everything. I liked the attitude at the end, playing without fear and looking for the equaliser.

"We competed well throughout. We started with determination, good pressing, got the goal, then they created danger with passes inside through the lines. We spoke about that at halftime.

"They were better at the start of the second half, creating more than us, but we had three good chances to score an equaliser which were could not take. In the end, with the third goal, I don't think 3-1 is a reflection of the game."