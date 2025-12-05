World Cup draw: Socceroos get USMNT, Japan to face the Netherlands

Ale Moreno thinks the USMNT have been handed a favourable draw with their opponents in World Cup Group D. (0:54)

The lengthy and at times bizarre draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is complete and, ahead of the biggest tournament ever, one featuring "104 Super Bowls," as FIFA president Gianni Infantino said amidst his attempts at crowd work, Asia's record eight participants now know who they will need to get past if they're to emerge from the group stages.

In Group B, Qatar will seek to improve on their pointless 2022 campaign against co-hosts Canada, Switzerland and a European qualifier, while in Group G, Iran will fancy their chances of progressing from a group featuring Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

Saudi Arabia will seek to stage a repeat of their shock upset of Argentina in their opening game of the 2022 World Cup when open their tournament against Spain, before following that with games against Cape Verde and Uruguay in Group H. For the Asian debutants, Jordan will face Argentina, Algeria, and Austria in Group J, and Uzbekistan will meet Portugal, Colombia and one of New Caledonia, Jamaica, or DR Congo in Group K.

Further Asian representation could also arrive in the form of Graham Arnold's Iraq, who will be placed in Group I, what shapes as the Group of Death, against France, Senegal and Norway if they can navigate their intercontinental playoff.

As for Australia, South Korea and Japan? ESPN's Gabe Tan and Joey Lynch have run down what awaits three of Asia's biggest nations.

Group D opponents: United States, Paraguay, UEFA Playoff C (Kosovo/Romania/Slovakia/Turkiye)

Group D opponents: United States, Paraguay, UEFA Playoff C (Kosovo/Romania/Slovakia/Turkiye)

At a glance: At first glance, Group D is a challenging one, but also one that shouldn't overawe the Socceroos.

2026 will mark the first occasion that Australia haven't drawn a previous World Cup winner in their group, and the United States doesn't carry the same level of gravitas that the European or South American Pot 1 alternatives did.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, however, the USMNT is a team on the rise, boosted by playing at home, and possessing genuine aspirations of making a deep run. Paraguay, meanwhile, emerged from the crucible of South American qualifying and the continent's hoodoo over Australia is well established.

It was just two months ago that the United States and Australia were facing off in an at times fiery friendly in Denver. The hosts got the win that day, but if Tony Popovic's side can claim the rematch, they'll go a long way towards making the knockouts.

"[We] know that every part of our game will have to go to another level, which is also exciting," Popovic said in press.

"And I think anyone that underestimates us will get a rude shock when it comes to those group games."

Key duel: Jackson Irvine vs. Christian Pulisic

Given his longstanding and well-known commitment to humanitarian and environmental causes, perhaps we should start calling Jackson Irvine 'Captain Planet' in preparation for his clash with the man who has been christened 'Captain America' amidst his rise to stardom. Just for the headlines, if nothing else.

Key figures in making their sides tick, neither Irvine nor Pulisic were able to play a major role in the friendly between the United States and Australia back in September - the former absent with a foot injury that he only returned from last month, and the latter waylaid by an early challenge from Jason Geria. But with Irvine the captain of Bundesliga side St Pauli and Pulisic a big part of AC Milan's success in Seria A, both players play an oversized role in their nation's production -- Australia's goals increasingly dried up without Irvine's late runs into the box following his injury -- and will play major roles in determining how far they go in 2026.

-- Joey Lynch

Group F opponents: Netherlands, UEFA Playoff B,(Ukraine, Poland, Albania, Sweden), Tunisia

At a glance: Even the most formidable of opposition should hold no fear for Japan, especially after they beat two former world champions in Germany and Spain in 2022 to top what initially looked group from which they had no real hope of progressing.

Nonetheless, Japan -- on paper -- might still be expected to play second fiddle behind Netherlands in Group F.

Tunisia are far from pushovers while the presence of a second European team makes things trickier although, on their day, the Samurai Blue should still have enough quality to believe they can see off one of Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, or Albania.

The issue for Japan now is that they are no longer content on just making out of the group stage, but going past the round of 16 and farther than they ever have before. To aid that quest, they must finish as high as possible - and perhaps anything less than a top-two finish would spell trouble.

Key duel: Ayase Ueda vs. Virgil van Dijk

Amid a plethora of stars like Takefusa Kubo and Kaoru Mitoma, it might perhaps be slightly curious that the man leading the Japan attack is one of their less-illustrious names of a more workman-like nature in Ueda.

Ueda isn't the flashiest of frontmen but his increasing expertise in the lone striker role allows others to do their best work in coach Hajime Moriyasu's adventurous 3-2-4-1 system. Having said that, he does have a killer eye for goal - as shown by his record of 16 goals from 36 caps.

The fact that the 27-year-old currently plies his trade in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord adds a neat subplot but it will be one of the Premier League's best defenders whom he will need to better.

Liverpool's struggles this season have highlighted that van Dijk is no longer as invincible as he once was, but the Netherlands captain remains one of his country's most influential figures.

ESPN

Group A opponents: Mexico, South Africa, UEFA Playoff D (Denmark, Czech Republic, Ireland, North Macedonia)

At a glance: The draw could have been far unkinder to South Korea but perhaps it will be more of a case of whether or not they -- and especially talismanic captain Son Heung-Min -- are the force that they once were.

Mexico are always going to be tricky opponents -- even more so with home advantage -- but the co-hosts have not exactly being firing on all cylinders.

South Africa, 39 places below on the FIFA world rankings, are also a team that the South Koreans will be expecting to beat.

Curiously, Group A's biggest threat could be the side yet to seal their very place at the World Cup in the form of the to-be-determined European playoff winners - especially if it is world No. 21 Denmark, who really should have qualified automatically.

It is looking like it might be one of the tournament's more evenly-matched groups.

Mexico will certainly be the early favourites, but the luck of the draw could just have South Korea targeting a top-spot finish of their own.

Key duel: Son Heung-Min vs. Hirving Lozano

Two mercurial talents currently based in MLS who -- at various stages -- were almost the sole barometer of success for their respective nations, both Son and Lozano are slowly but surely approaching the tail end of their illustrious careers.

Yet, in what might be their last hurrah -- almost certainly for Son -- they could still have pivotal roles to play at the World Cup, especially if it is to be Mexico and South Korea battling it out for top spot.

The fact that Son -- with 54 international goals to his name -- has 38 more than his country's next highest scorer highlights just how reliant the South Koreans have been on him over the past decade.

As he has shown since moving to LAFC, and as Lozano has done with San Diego, leaving Europe hardly means the end of the world.

For one more time at least, two prodigiously-talented attackers will get to grace football's biggest stage.