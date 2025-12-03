Sam Kerr reacts to scoring two goals on her first start for Chelsea in nearly two years vs. St. Polten in the Women's Champions League. (2:05)

Sam Kerr's all-conquering Chelsea side are in line for a cameo appearance on Australian shores.

The reigning Women's Super League champions are a target to face the A-League Women All Stars as part of a series of friendlies slated to take place in Sydney next year.

Chelsea's men, as well as their bitter Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, are believed to have been approached to take on Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers' A-League Men sides.

The fixtures are expected to take place in the weeks after the conclusion of the men's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico on July 19 as part of the English clubs' preseason touring preparations.

Tottenham previously played Newcastle United at the MCG in 2024 when Ange Postecoglou was Spurs coach.

Chelsea's men, meanwhile, have taken on Sydney FC and Perth Glory in preseason friendlies in Australia over the last decade.

But the presence of Kerr and Matildas teammate Ellie Carpenter as members of Chelsea's dominant Women's Super League side will act as a significant draw for the organisers of the friendly series. Chelsea have swept all before them in England in recent years, winning the Women's Super League for the last six consecutive seasons.

The match against the A-League Women All Stars would represent the Matildas captain's first game for Chelsea on Australian shores. The A-League Women All Stars have only played one fixture previously when they faced Arsenal at Marvel Stadium in front of 42,000 in May 2024.

The A-League Women's best were defeated 1-0 by a Gunners outfit containing Matildas regulars Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross.

After an injury-ravaged two years, Kerr played her first match on Australia soil since 2023 on Tuesday when she was part of a Matildas side that defeated New Zealand 2-0 in Adelaide. Kerr got through 45 minutes unscathed and, providing she remains fit, will form a key part of Australia's hopes of challenging for next year's Women's Asian Cup on home soil.