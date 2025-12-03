Open Extended Reactions

Disillusioned A-League players would prefer the competition to be run by an AFL or NRL-style independent commission, according to a report released on Thursday by the players' union. Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) is also refusing to rule out potential strike action if negotiations over a new CBA prove unsuccessful.

With the current agreement between players and the league expiring on June 30, 2026, talks between the PFA and A-League administrators the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) over a new CBA are set to formally commence at the end of December.

The opening salvos, however, have already been fired before the opening of formal talks. In April, APL executive chair Stephen Conroy -- in his last and so far only press conference with media as executive chair -- announced plans for the A-League Men to adopt a hard salary cap from next season. This was swiftly rebuked by the union, which insisted that any such reform would need to be collectively bargained.

The pursuit of a hard salary cap contributed to what the union sees as an increasingly unilateral pattern of decision-making by the league, and, while maintaining that its aspiration was for a deal to be struck, PFA chief executive Beau Busch wouldn't rule out industrial action if talks stall.

"I think we need to be prepared for everything," Busch said. "We would hope that when we get into the room, the strength of our research, the work that we've done, the engagement of the players presents something really compelling.

"That's our objective over the coming months: to move them and to make sure we can further understand the challenges that they're facing, as well.

"If you believe in something, you need to be willing to risk, and you need to be willing to do whatever it takes to bring that to life.

"The players believe this is a generational opportunity for change, that we need to seize it, and the players are willing to do whatever it takes to be able to ensure that this game is in a better place for the players that come after them.

"So, everything's on the table."

Trust between players and the league, however, appears to have cratered.

Released as part of its annual A-League Men report, PFA research found that 52% of players were dissatisfied with the APL's handling of the A-League Men -- with 26% of that number "very dissatisfied" -- and that 60% of players agreed with the proposal that the A-League board "should be an independent commission, instead of mostly club owners," compared to just 4% said to retain the current system of club control.

It follows on from last month's A-League Women report, which found that the competition was the "least preferred league globally among our own players," and that 61% of women's players would rather the leagues be run by an independent commission, and just 2% favoured the present, owner-focused model.

"We're deadly serious about governance reform," said Busch. "Because we truly believe in that.

"This opportunity to sit down with the APL, we believe, represents a massive opportunity for change.

"The players intend to try to use this opportunity to bring about change, because we believe that's foundational to setting the game up to be able to bounce back from where it is now."