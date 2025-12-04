Stats: Haaland's fastest 100, Mbappé's 57%, Merino top for Arsenal

Open Extended Reactions

It was an exciting period of football in midweek with full Premier League and LALIGA matchdays, alongside the German Cup. Arsenal beat Brentford in the Premier League to stay five points clear at the top, but Chelsea surprisingly lost to Leeds United. Manchester City also won in an absolute thriller against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Meanwhile, Liverpool slumped again, as they only managed a 1-1 draw against Sunderland at Anfield.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 with over Athletic Club while Barcelona remained top of the league with a 3-1 win against Atletico Madrid. In the headline clash in the DfB-Pokal, Bayer Leverkusen eliminated Borussia Dortmund with a 1-0 win.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the midweek football matches:

1/8

With their 3-1 loss at Elland Road, Chelsea have now won on only one of their last eight league visits to Leeds United.

0.9913

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal for Leeds against Chelsea was registered as a shot with 0.9913 xG -- the sixth-highest xG for a single shot in the Premier League since 2008.

3

Phil Foden has scored 2+ goals in back-to-back Premier League appearances for the third time, and for the first time since January.

5

After an impressive start to their Premier League season, Bournemouth are now winless in five league games, and have only picked up one point from those games.

9

Fulham's 5-4 loss to Manchester City is now the highest-scoring match in Premier League history at Craven Cottage. The previous highest was when they won 5-3 against Leicester City in May 2023.

13

Mikel Merino is Arsenal's top-scorer across competitions this calendar year, having netted 13 times so far in 2025.

100

Erling Haaland is the 35th player to score 100 goals in the Premier League - it has taken him just 111 appearances, 13 fewer than the previous fastest centurion Alan Shearer.

2

Robert Lewandowski has missed two penalties for his club in the same season for the first time in his career.

1/7

Raphinha scored his first goal in seven career LALIGA games against Atletico Madrid. The only team now that Raphinha has played against seven or more times in LALIGA without scoring is Rayo Vallecano.

7

Jan Oblak has failed to keep a clean sheet in seven straight LALIGA games vs Barcelona. Before that streak, Oblak held Barcelona scoreless in three straight matches.

15

Atlético Madrid have scored first in all their 15 LALIGA matches this season, the most in Europe's top five leagues.

Real Madrid have won each of their last 15 matches in all competitions when they have scored the first goal, with the last loss coming in May against Barcelona.

17

Atletico Madrid have now scored in 17 straight LALIGA games, the longest active streak of matches with a goal by any team.

57

Kylian Mbappé now accounts for 25 of Real Madrid's 44 goals this season in all competitions, his 57% goal share is the highest of any player in Europe's top five leagues.

100

Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Athletic Club was their 100th in LALIGA against the side from Bilbao. Only against Espanyol have Real Madrid won more in LALIGA, having done that 109 times.

2

Union Berlin are the first club from the top 5 European leagues to score two own goals in a half this season. The last club to score 2 own goals in a match was Burnley against Manchester City back in September (both by Maxime Estève).

3

Bayer Leverkusen reached the DfB-Pokal quarterfinals for the third consecutive season, after beating Borussia Dortmund 1-0.

4

Ibrahim Maza scored his fourth DfB Pokal goal in six games across the last two seasons. In that time, the only players with more Pokal goals than Maza are Nick Woltemade (6), Harry Kane (6) and Patrik Schick (5).

5

Harry Kane is the leading scorer of this edition of the DfB Pokal, with five goals, he has scored in all three rounds that Bayern Munich have played in so far.

10

Bayern Munich have scored at least one goal in each of their last 10 DfB Pokal away games.

12

Bayer Leverkusen have won 12 straight DfB Pokal matches when leading at half-time. The last time they didn't was in 2019 against Heidenheim, when they lost 2-1.

16, 128

During yesterday's action, Hertha Berlin's Kennet Eichhorn (16 years and 128 days) became the youngest goalscorer in the DfB-Pokal since World War II, surpassing Jude Bellingham's record (17 years and 77 days).

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)