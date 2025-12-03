Erling Haaland eyes next Alan Shearer record? 'I know about it...'

Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland has smashed Alan Shearer's first goal record in the Premier League and could go on to break another.

Haaland opened the scoring in Manchester City's 5-3 win at Fulham on Tuesday, bringing up his 100th goal in the Premier League.

The Norway striker has notched 100 goals in 111 appearances, the fastest player to do so, beating Shearer who did it in 124 games.

Newcastle and England legend Shearer holds the record for all-time Premier League goals (260), a tally which 25-year-old Haaland has been tipped for.

"I know about it," he told Sky Sports at Craven Cottage. "But I don't think too much about it..."

Haaland is the fastest player to 50, and 100, Premier League goals. But he knows the pressure to score will continue.

Asked if he expected to score in every game, Haaland replied: "I don't want to say the words, but when you're a striker for Man City you should be delivering great numbers.

"That's my job. People should criticise me if I don't. That's normally what people do. In the end, I should deliver."

Haaland hadn't scored for two Premier League games prior to finally claiming the record at Fulham on Tuesday.

He said about the 100-goal record: "I knew about this. That's what I tried to do, I try to help the team by scoring goals.

"That's my job.

"Every game is different, and you can't think of the games [before]. We lost to Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen but now we have won two in a row.

"It's a tough schedule, there are many games in the next month."

Haaland is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 15 goals.