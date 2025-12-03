Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah remains a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, while Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis is wanted by Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Amorim: Cunha hasn't peaked at Man United yet

- Salah confirms Salah's departure for AFCON will be Dec. 15

- Arsenal agree to sign twins from Hincapié's former club - sources

Mohamed Salah has long been a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Carl Recine/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Clubs in Saudi Arabia are still interested in Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, according to talkSPORT. The 33-year-old, who was left out of the starting XI in Sunday's 2-0 win West Ham United, remains "firmly on the radar" of Al Hilal, while Al Qadsiah have also enquired regarding a move for him. They could explore an opportunity to get a deal over the line next summer when Salah, who previously turned down a £500 million move to the Middle East, will still have one year left on his contract at Anfield. Meanwhile, sources told ESPN on Tuesday that talks between Real Madrid and winger Vinícius Júnior are expected to run into 2026, which could encourage the Saudi Pro League to test the waters for the 26-year-old as they line up their next marquee signings.

- Interest has been stepped up from Manchester United in Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, the Daily Mail reports The Red Devils are believed to have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in the 4-3 Champions League defeat against Real Madrid on November 26, as they look to him as a potential future signing to strengthen Ruben Amorim's midfield. Los Blancos are also one of the sides keen on Mouzakitis, with the LaLiga side reportedly weighing up a £25m proposal for him.

- Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea are interested in Cardiff City defender Dylan Lawlor, according to TEAMtalk. The Premier League trio are reported to be the latest teams to join the race alongside both Manchester City and Man United for the 19-year-old, who has also drawn attention from Bayern Munich. Lawlor made his senior international debut for Wales in September during a 1-0 win over Kazakhstan, before playing in both of November's victories against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.

- Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on the situation of Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, according to Florian Plettenberg. A release clause in the 23-year-old's contract that becomes active next summer will allow him to be signed for a fee between €25m and €29m, and he could indicate towards a decision on his future in March. Clubs in the Premier League aren't expected to join the race for his signature.

- Chelsea would have to offer between £70m and £80m if they want to sign Nottingham Forest center back Murillo, according to Football Insider. There is reportedly "no chance" of the deal taking place in January, but Forest could be open to parting ways with him next summer if his valuation is met amid interest from the Blues, while they will also first want to ensure that they have found a replacement. Murillo has also been linked with Barcelona.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid aren't currently prioritizing a move for Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guéhi. (The Athletic)

- Liverpool are among the frontrunners in the race for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo. (Football Insider)

- There have been no talks between Chelsea and AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan despite reports. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal are expecting interest in both striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Myles Lewis-Skelly in the January transfer window, but they would prefer to wait until the summer before considering potential departures. (TEAMtalk)

- A move for AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is being considered by Newcastle United. (The Athletic)

- Bayern Munich are confident of reaching an agreement over a contract extension with defender Dayot Upamecano. (Christian Falk)

- Uncertainty is growing over the future of Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with the Red Devils looking to reinforce their midfield in the upcoming transfer windows. (talkSPORT)

- Clubs in Europe are interested in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Crystal Palace are looking at Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey, while the Bundesliga champions could also consider parting ways with left-back Raphael Guerreiro in January. Guerreiro has recently been linked with Benfica. (Christian Falk)

- Manchester United could be willing to let midfielder Kobbie Mainoo leave the club if they are able to find a replacement in January. (Football Insider)

- Multiple teams have shown interest in Chelsea striker Tyrique George, but they are yet to make a decision regarding his future. (The Athletic)

- Benfica are monitoring River Plate teenage winger Ian Subiabre. The 18-year-old, who recently competed with Argentina at the U20 World Cup, has a contract with River until December 2026. (Record)

- Clubs in the Bundesliga are monitoring the situation of Besiktas defender Felix Uduokhai. (Florian Plettenberg)