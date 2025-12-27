        <
          How many goals does Erling Haaland need to match Sadio Mane's Premier League total?

          How Erling Haaland became fastest player to reach 100 PL goals (1:03)

          Erling Haaland breaks Alan Shearer's Premier League record by reaching 100 goals in just 111 appearances. (1:03)

          Dec 27, 2025, 02:37 PM

          Erling Haaland is swiftly rising up the ranks of the Premier League's greatest goalscorers.

          The Manchester City striker became the fastest player to 50, then 100, Premier League goals.

          Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals is the target for Haaland.

          But Haaland is first expected to race past the total goals recorded by legends and clinical scorers alike. His two strikes against West Ham on Saturday brought him to 104 in the competition, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo's output of 103 goals.

          But Haaland has completed the feat in a remarkable 114 matches, compared to Ronaldo's 236.

          Haaland is two goals behind Darren Bent's total, three behind Paul Scholes, five behind Ryan Giggs, six behind Emile Heskey and seven away from Sadio Mane's total of 111 Premier League strikes from his time at Southampton and Liverpool.

          But how many goals does he need to catch the other top scorers in Premier League history?

          Top Premier League scorers - as Erling Haaland rises through the ranks

          • Alan Shearer - 260

          • Harry Kane - 213

          • Wayne Rooney - 208

          • Mohamed Salah - 190

          • Andrew Cole - 187

          • Sergio Aguero - 184

          • Frank Lampard - 177

          • Thierry Henry - 175

          • Robbie Fowler - 163

          • Jermain Defoe - 162

          • Michael Owen - 150

          • Les Ferdinand - 149

          • Teddy Sheringham - 146

          • Jamie Vardy - 145

          • Robin van Persie - 144

          • Nicolas Anelka - 131

          • Son Heung-Min - 127

          • Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink - 127

          • Robbie Keane - 126

          • Dwight Yorke - 123

          • Raheem Sterling - 123

          • Dimitar Berbatov - 121

          • Romelu Lukaku - 121

          • Steven Gerrard - 120

          • Ian Wright - 113

          • Peter Crouch - 112

          • Dion Dublin - 111

          • Sadio Mane - 111

          • Emile Heskey - 110

          • Ryan Giggs - 109

          • Paul Scholes - 107

          • Darren Bent - 106

          • Erling Haaland - 104

          • Cristiano Ronaldo - 103

          • Matt Le Tissier - 100