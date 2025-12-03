The 'ESPN FC TV' crew react to FIFA's new ranking system ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw next week. (1:51)

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez has said he is already fired up about playing at the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina will enter the expanded tournament to be staged in the United States, Mexico and Canada as defending champions, after lifting the 2022 trophy in Qatar, where Martinez made several stunning saves in shootout wins over the Netherlands in the round of eight and over France in the final.

Dibu Martínez is Argentina's undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper. Harry Murphy - AVFC/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Friday's draw, Martínez said of the World Cup via videoconference during an Argentinian Football Association event: "I'm not the only one. Most of us who have played in a World Cup have the butterflies in their stomach, a feeling that is difficult to explain, but I'm more excited about this one than the previous one.

"Winning individual titles or titles with my club is like the icing on the cake, but the real highlight of my entire career has always been playing for the Argentina national team."

Martínez, 33, is his country's undisputed No. 1.

He also made five saves in Argentina's 1-0 win against Colombia in the 2024 Copa América final.

"When I play for the national team, I feel like the ball just won't go in," he said.

"I have the whole country and my family behind me."

Martínez has kept four clean sheets in 11 Premier League appearances for Villa this season.

Despite a demanding schedule for the remainder of the campaign, he says he'll be ready for the World Cup.

"I have a privileged physique," Martínez said. "I can play every two days. You're going to play 60 matches as if there wasn't a World Cup at the end of the season, because otherwise it's difficult to perform at 100%."