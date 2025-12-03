Newcastle United defender Dan Burn lands role in local pantomime over Christmas

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has landed a role in a local pantomime over the Christmas period.

The 33-year-old will make a cameo appearance in a production of Aladdin held in his hometown of Blyth as the voice of the Genie.

Burn will not actually appear on stage at the production which runs from Dec. 6 to Dec. 28, instead his role will be pre-recorded given Newcastle's busy Christmas period of games.

They face Sunderland in a highly anticipated north east derby on Dec. 14, while also encounter key Premier League games against Chelsea and Manchester United -- who they face on Boxing Day.

The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth confirmed the news on social media.

"Blyth's very own Dan Burn is the voice of the Genie in Aladdin at The Phoenix Theatre this Christmas," the company said.

"Get ready for wishes, laughter, and a giant dose of Toon magic.

"Tickets are flying faster than a magic carpet."

It was announced in May of this year Burn had signed a new deal until summer 2027 with Newcastle, where he has become a cult figure.

He also made his England debut in March 2025, just days after helping his club to win the Carabao Cup.