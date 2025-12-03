Man United, Premier League rivals benefit from AFCON release delay

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA has announced that the release date for players to travel to Africa Cup of Nations has been delayed, giving the vast majority of players an extra week of club action before joining up with their national teams.

Players had previously been expected to join up with their teams beginning from Dec. 8, but the new date will now allow for players across Europe's major leagues to take part in games across the weekend of Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

Under FIFA's rules, which have been modelled on those used for the winter 2022 World Cup, players must report to their respective national sides within seven days of their opening game.

It means, for example, that Liverpool will be able to feature Mohamed Salah when they host Brighton on Dec. 13 and Manchester United will have Bryan Mbuemo and Amad Diallo available when they face Bournemouth on Dec. 15.

FIFA added that it encourages clubs who still have any scheduling issues to engage in talks with national sides "in good faith to find appropriate individual solutions."

