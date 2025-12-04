Open Extended Reactions

On Saturday, 288 days after the 2025 MLS season began, the campaign culminates with a storybook MLS Cup: Inter Miami vs. the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The event marks the first time Lionel Messi & Co. have had an opportunity to secure the piece of silverware that the pink-clad South Floridians have craved since they signed the Argentina captain in the summer of 2023. And with upstart Vancouver, led by Germany legend Thomas Müller, on the other side of the bracket, Major League Soccer's showpiece event boasts star power it has lacked perhaps since David Beckham last wore an LA Galaxy jersey in 2012.

So, Herons vs. Whitecaps, how will it play out? ESPN turned to Lizzy Becherano and the rest of its U.S. soccer contingent to break down the matchup and predict who will win MLS Cup.

Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET

Star attraction: It should come as no surprise that the star attraction of the MLS playoffs continues to be Messi as his performances improve game-by-game. The Inter Miami captain has recorded six goals and seven assists in the five playoff matches this season, playing an integral role in his side's chance creation and conversion.

Although Messi didn't score against New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final, he proved to be just as dangerous by setting up Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti. His vision and ability to manipulate defenders to find spaces in the final third is still unmatched, making Messi the player to watch with or without the ball. His floating role may determine which facet of his talents -- facilitator or finisher -- shines against Vancouver, making him a difficult figure to play against and one of the most fascinating to watch.

X factor: Allende has reached peak form in the most opportune time of the season. Expectations soared when he joined on loan from LaLiga side Celta Vigo ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, with the team and fans hoping he could satisfy needs that previous wingers couldn't. Although he struggled during the regular season, suffering a long stretch of games without a goal that he later admitted impacted his mental health, the player is now proving his worth.

Allende boasts eight goals and two assists in five playoff matches, earning his first hat trick with Inter Miami during the Eastern Conference final to clinch a 5-1 victory over NYCFC. He also tied the league record of eight goals in a single postseason. Beyond his goal contributions, Allende cracked the code to connecting with Messi and Silvetti to create dominant opportunities. With Allende's form, the game will no longer be just about keeping Messi off the ball.

Tactical wrinkle: Let's not forget that the Whitecaps already beat Miami this season in a knockout phase of a competition, and without key figure Müller. The Canadian side eliminated Inter in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals in April, winning the first leg 2-0 at BC Place before triumphing 3-1 at Chase Stadium. Sebastian Berhalter and Brian White played a big role and continue to be integral parts of the team's postseason success.

The stars of Inter Miami have hit top form this postseason, coming into MLS Cup off the back of a dominant 5-1 win over NYCFC. Jeff Dean/Getty Images

The Whitecaps now boast Müller in the attack, and he has adapted perfectly to the Canadian team's system. Head coach Jesper Sørensen knows how to plan and play against Inter Miami and will now do so with even more tools at his disposal. -- Becherano

Predictions

It's difficult to imagine any team being able to stop Inter Miami right now after the momentum head coach Javier Mascherano created throughout the 2025 playoffs. The Herons have scored four or more goals in their past three postseason matches, while also keeping two clean sheets. Mascherano's side also boasts the added motivation to win a trophy for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in the veterans' final game of their storied careers. With the recent improvements to the defense, added inspiration and offensive force, I cannot imagine even the likes of Müller getting in the way of Inter Miami lifting MLS Cup. -- Becherano

Messi deservedly draws the eyeballs. It is impossible to not watch what he does on the field, which creates opportunities for Allende, Silvetti, Luis Suárez, and others. But if Inter Miami win the title, their defensive improvement will be an under-the-radar reason why. It is still not a stunning unit, having conceded in three of the Herons' five playoff matches. Yet, with 23-year-old Rocco Ríos Novo thrust into the starting goalkeeper role and subtle improvements on the right side of defense, the back line will do just enough to make sure Messi and friends have a platform to find trophy-winning moments. -- Jon Arnold

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Inter Miami have basically steamrolled their way through the postseason, especially once they got past the psychological hurdle of the first round, where they crashed out in 2024. Mascherano has also hit on a tactical plan -- that of playing Messi as a false nine alongside Allende and Silvetti at the expense of Suárez -- that has the Herons' attack humming along. But the Whitecaps won't be intimidated, especially after winning both legs of the Concacaf Champions Cup matchup against Miami in April. Both teams have added key pieces -- Müller for Vancouver, Rodrigo De Paul for Miami -- and while the Caps also get Tristan Blackmon back from suspension, it's tough to bet against Miami given its current form. -- Jeff Carlisle

Listen, for the sake of the underdog narrative, I would love for it to be the Whitecaps. Embodying what could be accomplished in MLS through a highly cohesive unit, Vancouver is fearless with its relentless pressing and defeated Miami twice earlier in the year. But that was then. Now? Mascherano's players are charging into the weekend with 17 goals from five playoff games. Messi alone has 11 goal contributions during that run. Along with only one defeat at home since June, the answer is an easy one here, and I would genuinely be surprised if any of my colleagues have a different prediction. -- Cesar Hernandez

Apologies to Vancouver (who has already secured two well-deserved trophies in 2025) but all my bets are on Miami at this point. Messi enters MLS Cup having set a league record for goal contributions in a single postseason (six goals, seven assists) and doesn't seem ready to slow down. Surrounding him, he has a cast of retiring legends in Busquets and Alba that I'm sure will be playing for the poetry of one last trophy together. Allende also made history on his way to the final after scoring eight postseason goals. Vancouver won't go down easy, but this feels like the Herons' year. -- Megan Swanick

It's hard for me to shake the feeling that this version of Miami is the best MLS team ever. We know the attack is legendary. In American Soccer Analysis' database, which goes back to 2013, no team has scored more goals per game than Miami's 2.51. That the defense has improved, though, is what puts Inter Miami into "best ever" territory. Mascherano's team has allowed 1.0 xG or less in all but one playoff game, according to FBref. Miami was always good for a poorly timed defensive walkabout, but now it suddenly looks like a competent defensive outfit. Couple that with an all-time great roster that's still humming after playing the most games in a year of any MLS team ever, and you have a team that I'm simply not willing to bet against. -- Joseph Lowery