Chelsea-bound Emmanuel Emegha suspended by Strasbourg - sources

Strasbourg captain Emmanuel Emegha, who will join Chelsea in the summer, has been suspended for at least one match by this club for his poor attitude in recent weeks, sources have told ESPN.

The Netherlands international, 22, will miss the game away at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday. He is expected to be back for the trip to Aberdeen in the Conference League next week but it has not been confirmed yet.

Strasbourg were angered by some public comments made in interviews by Emegha recently. He told French media that the reason why his team lost against AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain or Marseille earlier this year was because "he was not playing" in these matches.

He also told a Dutch newspaper that he thought Strasbourg was in Germany prior to his arrival from Sturm Graz in the summer 2023.

Some of his behaviour on the pitch has not gone down well within the club either -- Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior had a long chat with the striker about his attitude.

The Strasbourg ultras booed him and protested after his transfer to Chelsea was announced in September.