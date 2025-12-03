Arsenal vs Brentford, Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE!

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal supporters to turn up at Emirates Stadium "like animals" against Brentford as his team aims to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League. (0:53)

The onset of December indicates one thing -- a jam-packed Premier League schedule.

All 10 teams are in action this midweek, with six games set to take place on Wednesday.

Our attention today will be focused on the Emirates Stadium and Anfield, where Arsenal host Brentford and Liverpool face Sunderland respectively.

Manchester City's nail-biting win over Fulham on Tuesday means they now lie just two points behind leaders Arsenal. Mikel Arteta knows how important it will be to put some distance between his side and City in the title race, and has called on Arsenal supporters to cheer them on like "animals" at the Emirates.

Liverpool's ambitions aren't as lofty as the Gunners', with Arne Slot's side languishing in eighth place on 21 points. Their victory over West Ham on the weekend brought an end to a run of three successive losses in all competitions. Their clash against newly-promoted Sunderland, who lie above them in sixth, will provide us an answer on if they truly are starting to turn a corner.

