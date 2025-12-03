Mohamed Salah dropped by Liverpool for second straight game

Open Extended Reactions

Mohamed Salah has been left out of Liverpool's starting lineup for the second straight Premier League match by manager Arne Slot.

Salah was named on the bench for the home game against Sunderland on Wednesday.

- Slot: Salah still 'so important' for Liverpool

- Premier League live updates: Arsenal-Brentford, Liverpool-Sunderland

On Sunday, the Egypt winger was an unused substitute in Liverpool's 2-0 win at West Ham. That marked the first time Salah hadn't started a league game under Slot, who took charge in the offseason of 2024 and won the title in his first season -- chiefly thanks to the goals of Salah.

Mo Salah looks on having been left out of the Liverpool starting XI for their victory over West Ham. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Slot acknowledged Salah was unhappy at being dropped last weekend but that he "handled himself really well" and was a "top professional."

He added: "Every time I don't play Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitke or Mohamed Salah, it's about that which is understandable was they are all outstanding players.

"Mo has had an unbelievable career at this club and will have a very good future at this club because he is such a special player."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.