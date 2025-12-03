Open Extended Reactions

Tom Brady and Shaquille O'Neal are two of the headliners that will assist with Friday's World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., FIFA announced on Wednesday.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and NBA Hall of Famer will join ex-Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand along with Yankees slugger, Aaron Judge and former NHL star Wayne Gretzky as part of the team on stage as balls are drawn to assign nations participating in the World Cup to their assigned groups.

"Being part of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup is an incredible honour -- it's the kind of global stage every athlete dreams of," said Brady, a part owner of English Championship side Birmingham City, in a FIFA release. "I'm excited to help set the path for a tournament that brings the world together like nothing else."

Model Heidi Klum will do-host the event Friday along with actors Kevin Hart and Danny Ramirez in the leadup to the draw. Planned entertainment for the ceremony includes Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams.

The Village People plan to perform "Y.M.C.A." and FIFA hand out its inaugural Peace Prize, which the federation says will "recognize exceptional actions for peace." Former NFL star Eli Manning will be the red carpet host.

A record 64 nations will be in Friday's World Cup draw, more than 30% of FIFA's members.

FIFA expanded the field from 32 teams to 48 for the 2026 edition, and just 42 spots have been determined going into the ceremony. Twenty-two teams in Friday's draw are headed to playoffs that determine the final six berths on March 31.

There will be 104 games instead of 64 in the World Cup running from June 11 through July 19 at 16 venues throughout North America. Seventy-eight games will be at 11 NFL stadiums, including all from the quarterfinals on, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The final is at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where there will be a halftime show for the first time.

In addition to 12 group winners and second-place nations, eight third-place teams advance to a new round of 32. The World Cup winner will play eight games.

The U.S. opens the World Cup on June 12 at Inglewood, California, and then plays in Seattle seven days later and closes the group stage on June 25 in Inglewood.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.