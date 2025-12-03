Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim said he "doesn't know" if Manchester United can last the course in the race for the Champions League this season, but added that given the situation in the table it's "realistic" they could move into the top four in the coming weeks.

United have put themselves in the hunt for European football with a run of one defeat in their last seven games.

It has put Amorim's team in touch with the Champions League places, but the Portuguese coach is unsure whether they're capable of finishing in the top four.

"I understand the question and if the table is there, if you have the opportunity. one game per week, you need to go for it," said Amorim on Wednesday.

"But then you look at the table and everyone is like two points behind. Everything can change in one week

"Let's focus. I think the best way of doing things, especially with our team, is to focus just on the next game.

"If we win the next game we will maintain the position at least. That is the main focus.

"To go in the position of Champions League in the next weeks, yes, it is realistic. The future, I don't know. I want to continue near that position next week. Then the rest we will see."

United's chances of qualifying for the Champions League have been boosted by the return of Lisandro Martínez.

The defender made his comeback off the bench against Crystal Palace on Sunday after being sidelined for 10 months with a knee injury.

Martinez is pushing to start against West Ham at Old Trafford on Thursday, but Amorim has told the Argentina international to be patient.

"Licha is a guy that has a big character," said the United boss. "I feel that he stops for a year and now he wants the things really, really fast and you have to manage that to explain with that injury.

"We need to go step by step but he's getting ready, he's feeling really strong. He's one more guy to help the team to play better, so I'm really happy with Licha at the moment."