Real Madrid's Alonso hails Mbappé goals, Vini link in win

Xabi Alonso praised Kylian Mbappé's "two fantastic goals" and "excellent" connection with Vinícius Júnior after Real Madrid's 3-0 win at Athletic Club on Wednesday.

Mbappé put Madrid ahead in the seventh minute at San Mamés, and then provided an assist for Eduardo Camavinga, before adding a second goal after an hour to guide Madrid to their first LaLiga win since Nov. 1.

The result left Madrid on 36 points with 15 games played, just a point behind leaders Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table.

"Kylian is in great form," Alonso said in his post-match news conference. "Today he scored two goals again, two fantastic goals, and then there's the movement, the connection with Vini was excellent.

"The team came out from the first minute to play, to win the game with good concentration, good intensity and a very good rhythm. We dominated the game in that first half. In the second half, we didn't have as much possession, but we maintained control. And it was an important moment after three away draws, to get back to winning ways on the road."

Alonso was under pressure going into the game in Bilbao, after a worrying run saw Madrid draw consecutive league games at Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona.

Kylian Mbappé celebrates with Vinícius Júnior and Éder Militão after scoring Real Madrid's third goal against Athletic Club. ANDER GILLENEA / AFP via Getty Images

"It was an important match," Alonso said. "Obviously, we wanted to break the trend a bit, but we went into it with the necessary calm and preparation, and I think the team played a very complete game. We were very focused for the entire 90 minutes, barely conceding anything ... It was probably the most complete performance we've had, in a demanding stadium, at an important moment."

Mbappé's brace made it 55 goals for the forward in 2025, closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's club record of 59 goals in a calendar year.

"This is my Madrid," the star posted on social media after the game.

Alonso refused to be drawn on why the team had been able to deliver against Athletic, when they had failed to do so in previous weeks.

"Today is today, and that's what's most important," he said. "The team's performance, the collective quality the team showed, and then how we controlled the game ... It was very consistent, and that's what I'm taking away from it.

"We're taking it one game at a time. The schedule is very demanding and doesn't allow you to dwell on things too much, both in the good times and the not-so-good times."