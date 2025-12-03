Sean Dyche slams 'miles too long' VAR call in Nottingham Forest win

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche boss has questioned the length of VAR deliberations after a mammoth five-and-a-half-minute wait in his side's 1-0 win at Wolves.

Igor Jesus eventually had a first-half goal ruled out for offside at Molineux after a painstaking deliberation process which took five minutes and 33 seconds.

Despite Dan Ndoye clearly standing in an offside position in front of Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, VAR Rob Jones took an age to send Tim Robinson to the pitchside monitor, with the referee then taking another inordinate amount of time to confirm what appeared visible on one replay.

Jesus went on to score the winner in the second half but the decision-making process was the main talking point for Dyche.

"I think it's important, managers in the old days before that could lose a job on a bad decision," he said. "At least now it gives you a better chance of everyone in theory having similar decisions.

"There's always going to be tough decisions, even with VAR.

"That, for me, is miles too long. There's a lot of people sitting in those rooms and if that decision is the final one, that can be made a lot quicker than that.

Nottingham Forest's manager Sean Dyche was unhappy with the length of a VAR call in Wednesday's win over Wolves. Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

"So, I do feel for fans but the professional side of me says my job might depend on those decisions.

"So, it's a tough call. But when it takes that long, I think that's where I spoke years ago, when it first came in I said it's how quickly they can speed it up and it still hasn't."

Dyche also questioned why referees need to address the crowd after a decision is made.

"I just think it's a waste. It's already taken forever. Just call it and get on with it. I really don't understand it," he said.

"Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe fans want that but it just takes more time.

"I personally, I think referees have a hard job and I think they do a great job overall. Why put them under more pressure? You know, it's not natural for everyone to want to speak in front of 20, 40, 50, 60, 70,000 people.

"So why put that on their plate as well? Why not just let them officiate. I'm saying take it off them.

"Give them just a chance to officiate. Give them a chance to breathe and get their job done without layering up more and more and more on top."

It was only ever going to need one goal against a Wolves side who have not scored in five league matches and appear on an irreversible slide towards the Championship.

They remain winless after 14 games and Derby's record-low points total of 11 looks a long way off, with games against Manchester United and Arsenal to come next.

Rob Edwards seems resigned to Wolves' fate, saying: "I asked the players at half-time, 'Are you scared?'

"They said they weren't. I sort of looked in their eyes and stood there and let it linger for about 30 seconds. 'No' was the answer.

"We don't want to die like that. That's probably going to be the message now going forward, we don't want to go out with a whimper."