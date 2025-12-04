Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez emphasized he continues to work hard on and off the field to prove to head coach Javier Mascherano that he can play a more active role in the MLS Cup final on December 6 but understands the reason behind the manager's choices for the starting lineup.

Suarez initially served a one-game suspension in the third Round One match against Nashville SC, sitting out the game entirely before going on to start the Eastern Conference semifinal and Eastern Conference final on the bench. Mascherano elected to use Mateo Silvetti in place of Suarez, evolving the attack to a combination of Silvetti, Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende.

"I always want to play. Throughout my career, I've almost always had the opportunity to play, but, with the maturity I have now, you understand the situation, you understand the reason and the plan that the coach has for a match like the one against FC Cincinnati, and you do it well without any problems," said Suarez to ESPN.

"It was about conveying to those who were on the field to give their maximum, and then there were seven or eight of us waiting with the same energy as them because we are a group. Obviously, you want to play more than you get to play, but that's how it is. It's about training, giving more, and showing the coach that you can play more than 10 or 15 minutes, as I've been doing."

Inter Miami now enters the MLS Cup after three consecutive victories, scoring four or more goals in every game to reach the final. After defeating Nashville 4-0 in the decisive last Round One game, the team went on to triumph 4-0 against FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinal and 5-1 over New York City in the Eastern Conference final.

Suarez entered the field against NYCFC in the 82nd minute to replace Silvetti.

Luis Suárez's last goal for Inter Miami was against Atlanta United on October 11, in a 4-0 victory. Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Now, the group will prepare to enter their second final of the 2025 campaign after reaching the last game of the Leagues Cup tournament. Inter Miami will also compete in the MLS Cup for the first time in club history since joining the league in 2020 as an expansion team.

"One tries above all to convey to those who haven't played in finals, but this group has already played in finals this year. Things didn't go as we wanted, but we have to try to face it in the best way possible," said Suarez.

"We're playing at home with players who make a difference, and well, we're arriving in a good rhythm, both in terms of football and mentally, which is noticeable in the finals when one team arrives in good form and the other arrives in worse form. At this stage, both teams are arriving in good form, but we absolutely have high morale because of the results we've had recently."

Suarez's contract comes to an end following the 2025 MLS season. Though the player and club have yet to reveal their plans for the future, Suarez said he looks forward to making his new Puma cleats special by wearing them in what could be his "last final."