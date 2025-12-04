Open Extended Reactions

Neymar helped Santos take a crucial step in its fight against relegation in the Brasileirão on Wednesday, scoring a hat trick in a 3-0 victory over Juventude.

Despite playing with a knee injury, the Brazilian star netted all three goals within a decisive 17-minute span in the second half to secure the vital win for Santos.

Sources informed ESPN Brasil last week that Neymar, 33, will likely require arthroscopic surgery at the end of the season to address a meniscus injury in his left knee.

Neymar played the last two Santos matches while continuing with a conservative treatment to manage the pain, sources added.

Wednesday's hat trick was Neymar's first since April 2022, when he last netted three goals for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont.

The former Barcelona star scored his first goal in the 56th minute after a quick counter-attack. Less than 10 minutes later, Neymar struck again, finishing accurately from an Igor Vinícius cross. He completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, shortly before being substituted in the 83rd minute.

The victory significantly distances Neymar's boyhood club from the relegation zone with only one match remaining in the season. Santos is now two points clear of Vitória, the club currently occupying the final spot among the four teams that drop to Brazil's second division.

Santos will face Cruzeiro at Vila Belmiro next Sunday in their final match of the season. A victory there will secure the team's place in the first division.

Juventude, already confirmed for relegation before the match, suffered its fourth consecutive defeat in the final rounds.

Neymar has battled numerous injuries in recent seasons, but is still hopeful of making the Brazil team for next summer's World Cup. Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has said repeatedly that Neymar has a good chance to be on the team if he is fully fit.