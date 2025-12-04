Harder to miss: Calvert-Lewin scores sixth-easiest xG goal ever

Craig Burley and Mark Ogden talk about Chelsea's line-up rotation as they lose 3-1 to Leeds in the Premier League. (2:17)

Burley: Chelsea are not good enough to leave good players out) (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal for Leeds United on Wednesday not only broke Chelsea hearts, but joined an elite group of Premier League strikes.

In the 72nd minute, after some fine pressing from Noah Okafor, the ball squirmed under Chelsea keeper Robert Sánchez and fell at the feet of Calvert-Lewin. The former Everton striker couldn't believe his luck and, from all of one yard out from the goal-line, was able to poke home and seal the 3-1 upset win for Daniel Farke's side.

Clocking in at an astonishingly high 0.9913 xG, Calvert-Lewin's tap-in was so uncomplicated that it has entered the top 10 easiest goals in Premier League history -- well, since 2008-09 at least, when xG was first recorded.

So forget golazos, top bins, and Puskas contenders -- sit back and join us on a journey through the top 10 statically easiest goals that have ever been scored in the Premier League.

10. Emmanuel Adebayor | Tottenham | Nov. 21, 2011 | 0.9879 xG

Adebayor 's opening goal against Aston Villa in November 2011 was a sumptuous bicycle kick.

His second? Well, it was a little less brilliant.

Caught in no-man's land trying to deal with a Gareth Bale cross, Villa keeper Shay Given was distracted by the leg of center back James Collins and flapped at the ball -- turning it into the path of Adebayor and leaving the Spurs striker with the simplest of finishes.

9. Leon Bailey | Aston Villa | April 21, 2024 | 0.9888 xG

Ollie Watkins must have been a chef in another life, because the Aston Villa striker appears twice on this list -- not scoring, but by serving up goals for his teammates on a platter.

This goal from April 2024 will go down in history as a tally for Bailey but, really, with Watkins first picking up the ball in midfield before spinning past a defender, to dancing past the keeper before laying on the assist -- this is all Waktins.

The top 10's most recent entry before Calvert-Lewin's strike on Wednesday was just a month ago, with Walker-Peters turning in West Ham's third in what was a crucial win over Burnley.

The fullback fired home after Tomás Soucek's drive was parried by keeper Martin Dúbravka -- stealing ahead of fellow Hammer Jarrod Bowen to nab the goal for himself.

7. John McGinn | Aston Villa | Feb. 3, 2024 | 0.9892 xG

McGinn joins the list with a smart piece of quick-thinking. Once again, it's that man Watkins, who appeared to have opened the scoring for Villa against Sheffield United, only for his delicate chip to rebound off the post.

With the goalkeeper left stranded -- a familiar tale in all 10 of these goals -- it was McGinn that acted fastest and sent the hosts on their way to an easy 5-0 win.

6. Dominic Calvert-Lewin | Leeds United | Dec. 3, 2025 | 0.9913 xG

DISASTER FOR CHELSEA. Leeds have a THIRD goal at Elland Road! pic.twitter.com/SHuAmDDoJp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 3, 2025

It was a case of right place, right time for Calvert-Lewin on Wednesday. The 28-year-old's goal was his first at Elland Road as a Leeds player and, crucially, helped lift Farke's side out of the relegation zone.

5. Hwang Hee-Chan | Wolves | Dec. 27, 2023 | 0.9914 xG

Look away Brentford fans, because this goal is not pretty from a defensive perspective. Ever heard of scoring from a kick-off? Well, how about somehow contriving to concede from your own restart?

That's what Brentford did here with defender Nathan Collins selling keeper Mark Flekken well short and allowing Hwang to stroll in for an easy finish.

4. Dirk Kuyt | Liverpool | March 6, 2011 | 0.9927 xG

Yes, this is a list of some of the easiest goals in Premier League history, but there's nothing simple about the build-up to this tally from Liverpool fan favorite Kuyt.

You see Luis Suárez was pretty much at the peak of his Liverpool powers in 2011 and miraculously danced past no less than SIX Manchester United players before laying the ball on a plate for Kuyt. It was chalked up as 0.9927 xG, but will still be one of the most memorable goals you'll ever see.

3. Gabriel Martinelli | Arsenal | Feb, 18, 2023 | 0.9940 xG

It's easy to see why this goal ranks so high on the all-time list. Down 3-2 and chasing the game, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez went forward in an attempt to help score a last-gasp equalizer for the hosts.

The result? A runaway tap-in for Gunners speedster Martinelli, completed with a cheeky pre-goal celebration before tapping-in.

Gündoğan's goals helped propel Man City to the 2021-22 title and this one against Brighton & Hove Albion was ... nowhere near the most memorable.

But hey, they all count, and this strike opened the scoring in what was an easy 4-1 win for Pep Guardiola's side.

To be fair to Ogbene, while this strike does hold the mantle as the easiest goal in Premier League history, the extremely high xG shouldn't discount the effort that the Luton Town flyer put in to get the ball to the goal-line in the first place.

Latching on to a through-ball from Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ogbene got the ball well ahead of the on-rushing Brighton keeper Jason Steele and simply dribbled the ball into an empty net. Superb.