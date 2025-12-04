2026 World Cup draw: How Wales are involved without qualifying yet

Gab Marcotti and Mark Ogden discuss the World Cup playoff draw which sees Wales at home to Bosnia & Herzegovina and Northern Ireland travel to Italy. (2:41)

Wales with the advantage in the World Cup playoffs? (2:41)

Wales are yet to book their place at the 2026 World Cup, but that doesn't mean they can't play a part in Friday's group-stage draw.

Wales face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifying playoff semifinals in March.

Should Wales win, they will face either Italy or Northern Ireland in a winner-takes-all match for a spot at the next summer's tournament.

In Friday's draw, Wales and those three other teams will be grouped together as "European Play-Off A". Whoever that ball draws in the groups is what Wales will have waiting for them should they reach the finals.

Craig Bellamay only took over as manager in July 2024, but Wales have previous for reaching the World Cup through the playoff tournament.

They reached the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by beating Austria and Ukraine -- they eventually finished bottom of Group B.

