Six of the top Premier League clubs are all keen on a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, while Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Mattéo Bahoya. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is out of favor and could move on soon. (Photo by Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

- Real Madrid winger Rodrygo would consider joining Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, according to TEAMtalk, with the 24-year-old aiming for more game time in the hope of earning a place in Brazil's squad at the World Cup. The Premier League giants are all keeping an eye on his situation, but Los Blancos insist that Rodrygo is part of their plans so a January transfer would be difficult to complete and would cost around €80 million.

- Florian Plettenberg has reported that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Mattéo Bahoya. The Gunners' interest in a summer transfer is concrete and the Bundesliga club have been informed. Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche is demanding a fee of up to €70 million to sign the 20-year-old, who has three goals and an assist from 18 appearances across all competitions so far this term, and a contract that runs until 2029.

- Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United have also been scouting Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown for months, as reported by Sport Bild. They go as far as suggesting that the 22-year-old's departure from the Bundesliga club is "practically sealed" due to Frankfurt having to offload him. Brown has represented Germany's national team twice and made his senior international debut in October.

- Internazionale and AC Milan both see Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as a potential option, with the two rivals looking to sign a new No. 1 in the summer, according to TEAMtalk. Spurs are considering Manchester City's James Trafford and Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen as a replacement, but Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich also interested in the Netherlands international.

- Atalanta and Como are interested in AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, reports Calciomercato, but they will face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The 19-year-old's current contract runs until 2028 and his valuation is €20m. Smit has stepped up to the senior game after winning the U19 Euros and UEFA Youth League, while Como will point to their work with Nico Paz as they try to beat the big names to his signature.

- Manchester City are in pole position to sign Crystal Palace center back Marc Guehi as they look for a long-term replacement for John Stones. (Football Insider)

- Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande is resisting a contract renewal amid interest from Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Manchester United. (A Bola)

- Arsenal are the latest club to show an interest in Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. (Calciomercato)

- Atletico Madrid have shown an interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who could move in January or the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Internazionale could demand a fee of around €30 million to sign midfielder Davide Frattesi in January with Napoli, Juventus, Roma and Atletico Madrid all interested. (Calciomercato)

- RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and his agents are holding talks with MLS side Inter Miami over a January move. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Newcastle United will look to bring Bilal El Khannouss back to the Premier League, with the attacking midfielder thriving on loan at VfB Stuttgart from Leicester City. (TEAMtalk)

- Brighton & Hove Albion are aiming to sign FC Cologne winger Said El Mala during the January transfer window. (TEAMtalk)

- Roma are considering a loan for Borussia Dortmund striker Fabio Silva that would include a conditional obligation to make the deal permanent. (Corriere dello Sport)

- A couple of European clubs have San Diego center back Ian Pilcher on their radar this winter. (Tom Bogert)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are working on a summer move for VfL Bochum defensive midfielder Cajetan Lenz. Bayer Leverkusen have also held initial talks regarding the 19-year-old. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are also exploring a deal for 17-year-old Ajax midfielder Sean Steur. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Brentford, Everton and Leeds United are all keen on Coventry City center back Bobby Thomas. (Sun)

-Montreal striker Prince Owusu has received interest from Mainz and Wolfsburg and his transfer is valued at around €3 million. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Wolfsburg are also seriously considering signing West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug, but talks are not at an advanced stage yet. (Kicker)