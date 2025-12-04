2026 World Cup draw: How Ireland are involved without qualifying yet

The 'ESPN FC TV' crew react to FIFA's new ranking system ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw next week. (1:51)

The Republic of Ireland are yet to book their place at the 2026 World Cup, but that doesn't mean they can't play a part in Friday's group-stage draw.

Ireland face Czechia in the World Cup qualifying playoff semifinals in March.

Should they win, they will face either Denmark of North Macedonia in a winner-takes-all match for a spot at the next summer's tournament.

In Friday's draw, Ireland and those three other teams will be grouped together as "European Play-Off D". Whoever that ball draws in the groups is what Ireland will have waiting for them should they reach the finals.

Ireland qualified for the draw in the most dramatic fashion, with Troy Parrott's heroic last-gasp goal helping his side to clinch a 3-2 win over Hungary and seal second place in Group F.

Ireland have not appeared at a World Cup since 2002, where they made it to the round of 16.

