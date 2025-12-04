Anfield loses its fear factor for Liverpool as Leeds stun Chelsea to blunt title charge

Open Extended Reactions

Anfield loses its fear factor for Liverpool

Anfield, the name alone usually sends a shiver through the spine of teams standing in the tunnel at the famous ground. For Sunderland however, and others that have gone there this season, it seems that fear factor has been lost. Take the opening 20 minutes at Anfield on Wednesday night as Sunderland controlled the hosts, not only keeping them at bay but probing them when it suited.

The Black Cats, flying high in the Premier League top six, looked more comfortable than ever as they composed themselves impressively to silence the home fans. Liverpool meanwhile were slow, ponderous and clumsy. Dominik Szoboszlai aside, they were seemingly riddled with nerves as Sunderland attacked in waves.

To their credit Liverpool clawed their way into the game eventually after around 30 minutes, but Sunderland pushed back and finished the half the stronger of the two sides. A second half push was inevitable from Liverpool but it took some time to come as Sunderland again rallied, attacking with vigour against a somewhat static home side.

Arne Slot raged on the touchline as Liverpool gave up more possession cheaply. Then, the inevitable came. Chemsdine Talbi's deflected strike bobbled into Alisson's net and on cue Anfield fell silent. It wasn't anger as such, more a case of -- is it happening again? The brutal defeat to Nottingham Forest started to come to the fore.

Sunderland were good value for their lead, they were energetic, aggressive and had a hunger severely lacking from Liverpool this season. Slot's side were turgid and the goal had to spring them into life. The Dutchman eventually saw enough and brought in the changes -- Mohamed Salah, again left on the bench to start the game, came on to increase the tempo at half-time. Slot, after the game, was clear on what Cody Gakpo had to be taken off. "In my opinion, Cody struggled to dominate the 1v1s," he said.

The Dutchman, for all his endeavour, is extremely predictable at times and Sunderland clocked his desire to cut in and shoot low at every point. Sunderland had their chances to counter in the second half but in general Liverpool dominated, piling pressure on a Sunderland side now filled with defenders. A back five morphed into a back seven at times.

Still, however, the visitors offered danger on the break against a languid Liverpool. A moment of joy for Florian Wirtz then came, or at least he thought. The German, much maligned this season, produced some excellent close control to weave into the Sunderland era before flicking a shot. Replays showed it was heading wide, but a Nordi Mukiele touch took it into the net. Robin Roefs was finally beaten. After that the one way traffic continued but Roefs and his defence stood strong.

Despite this Liverpool onslaught, the best chance to win the game fell to Sunderland. Wilson Isidor was sent through by his goalkeeper on the break and instead of putting his foot through the ball, chose to round the goalkeeper. There one the line was Federico Chiesa. The Italian had hauled himself the full length of the field to prevent the goal. Isidor was the denied the chance to increase his hero status on Wearside and provide a famous night in Sunderland's history.

It was another night to forget for Liverpool. Credit to Sunderland who showed everything they have done so far this season. Gritty, determined and enthusiastic. But also plenty of quality. Liverpool meanwhile have another post-mortem on their hands. How did they fall behind yet again and why were more points dropped at Anfield. For large parts of the game their midfield was overran by a newly-promoted side, at the back meanwhile Konate and Van Dijk remained vulnerable, lacking their previous aggressive best. Salah being left on the bench again will be the main talking point but it is become ever more obvious Liverpool have problems in every single area of the pitch.

"Teams that play us now think they can get a result," Slot admitted afterwards.

It's Elland Road on Saturday for Slot's side, a place where Chelsea just dropped points and confidence will be high. After that it's a trip to Inter in the Champions League. Slot needs time to address things but the unforgiving schedule might well be against him. Elland Road regains it as Chelsea stunned

Leeds, Elland Road blunt old foe Chelsea's title charge

For a man that is favourite to be the next Premier League coach to be sacked, Daniel Farke had the perfect response on Wednesday evening. Instead of wallowing in the gloom of it all Farke rallied his troops to a stunning, well deserved victory in front of an Elland Road crowd he so vitally needs this season. When Chelsea come to town it's always ferocious of course, such is the history between the two clubs. Fiery clashes down the years between the two were par for the course and there was something of the old Leeds spirit about this one. It of course helps doing with a formation that gets the best out of the current group of players.

Much has been said of his insistence on the 4-3-3 and against Manchester City, Farke showed a willingness to change. In came the 5-3-2 and their best performance of the season. He opted for it again on Wednesday and bettered that performance and result against City. Leeds were composed and aggressive in equal manner. They were happy to sit in, soak up pressure but also ready to break when necessary. When they did, they threatened Chelsea on every occasion.

Despite ending the game with 29% possession, Leeds controlled well enough and imposed themselves on Chelsea. Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson were particularly impressive, clearly thriving in the change of setup. They cut out Chelsea's forays through wide areas but also forming a key part of the attack with forward gallops. When Leeds decided to go long, the two strikers they opted for relished any battle and the hosts were always first to second balls.

Who thought it would be Leeds of all teams that would offer the most abrupt answer to questions surrounding Chelsea's title aspirations. A top four challenge was reportedly the target before the season started and that seems the most realistic outcome after the Elland Road bruising. Enzo Maresca made five changes for the game, perhaps with an away game at Bournemouth on Saturday, followed by a key Champions League trip to Atalanta next week, in mind. The replacements simply didn't step up and that will be of great concern for Maresca as he commits to various competitions. Moreso, without the suspended Moises Caicedo, they were more vulnerable than ever. It's one player and if Chelsea fold in this manner without the midfielder then it spells trouble.

"When you change players, the level drop is the reality, because they are important players for us. Moi (Caicedo), Reece (James), Wes (Fofana), these kinds of players, " Maresca stated after the game. It suggests he's prepared for more inconsistent displays in the futue.

This was Leeds' most physical display of the season and given Chelsea have prided themselves on being dominant in this regard across the course of the season, there is credit due to the hosts for coming out on top. Such a result will inspire confidence for the next game. Again, it's at Elland Road and another giant in Liverpool. And again, Farke should opt for this same formation that took down Chelsea. The gloom has been lifted for now and Leeds, in the matter of two performances, can see clearly again.